Mike Hagerty, The "Friends" And "Somebody Somewhere" Actor, Has Died At 67

By Stephanie K. Baer
 2 days ago

Mike Hagerty appears at an event in Beverly Hills in 2006.

Rebecca Sapp / WireImage for Mediaplacement via Getty Images

Longtime character actor Mike Hagerty, who was widely known for his role as the building superintendent on Friends , has died. He was 67.

Hagerty's costar on the new HBO show Somebody Somewhere, Bridget Everett, said the actor's death was announced by his family on Thursday in Los Angeles.

"A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," Everett said in an Instagram post Friday. "He will be sorely missed."

No cause of death was provided. A representative for Hagerty did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Jennifer Aniston and Mike Hagerty on Friends in "The One With Phoebe's Dad," which aired on Dec. 14. 1995.

Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife, Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg, according to Everett.

Hagerty began acting with the Second City improv comedy troupe in Chicago. He got his start in Hollywood in the 1980s with roles in TV and film, including in the movies Nothing in Common and Overboard .

He went on to star on Friends in a recurring role as the building superintendent Mr. Treeger from 1995 to 2001.

Hagerty also starred in the Louis C.K. comedy series Lucky Louie and in 2013 he joined the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine . Over the years, he made appearances in a number of hit TV shows, including Seinfeld , Star Trek: The Next Generation , The Drew Carey Show , and Curb Your Enthusiasm .

Earlier this year, he played Ed Miller, a farmer and the father of Everett's character Sam, in Somebody Somewhere . The show was recently renewed for a second season .

