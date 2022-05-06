16 sweaters for men that make the perfect spring layer

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Sweaters are one of the most convenient layers to wear during spring's transitional weather.

They're warm, yet easily removable, and are made with materials that regulate body temperature.

Our top choices include brands like Everlane, Ralph Lauren, Mott & Bow, The Tie Bar, and more.

Spring is here, but for many people, that doesn't mean it will be 80 degrees and sunny every day. Even if the weather warms up by midday, early mornings and evenings can be especially cold, so dressing in layers you can easily remove is usually a good choice.

Sweaters — whether made from cashmere, merino wool, or cotton — are typically thought to be a wardrobe staple reserved only for wintertime, but if you pick the right ones and layer them properly, they can be perfect for spring weather.

Materials like cashmere, merino wool, and loosely knit cotton do a great job at regulating body heat. They also stay comfortable in a wide range of climates in a way that heavier materials like fleece or down insulation can't.

To help you shop, we rounded up 16 of the best sweaters to wear this spring — or any other time of the year. Whether you're looking for simple solid colors, an iconic design like the Ralph Lauren Polo Bear , or a timeless cable-knit sweater, you'll find it below.

Everlane

Size: XS to XXL

Everlane Grade A Cashmere

Made from 100% cashmere, Everlane's Grade A Cashmere sweater is soft next to skin and resistant to pilling. It's available in four neutral colors.

Naadam

Size: XXS to XXL

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater

If you're on a budget but still going for cashmere, Nadaam's Essential $75 Sweater is an excellent choice. It's rated as heavenly soft on the brand's softness scale and comes in a variety of colors.

Patagonia

Size: XS to XXL

Patagonia Recycled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Made using pre-consumer cashmere waste that's broken down and spun into new yarn, the Patagonia Recycle Cashmere Sweater is more sustainable than traditional cashmere. If you value sustainability, Patagonia is one of the best brands to shop.

Ralph Lauren

Size: XS to XXL

Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cotton Sweater

Everyone should own a cable knit sweater. The iconic style can be dressed up with a collared shirt underneath or worn on its own for a more casual look. Ralph Lauren's sweater is a great example of the classic pullover.

Italic

Size: XS to XL

Italic Organic Cotton Crewneck Sweater

Made in the same factory as name brands like Superdry and Maisonette, Italic's sweater is a budget-friendly option that doesn't sacrifice quality.

J.Crew

Size: XS to XXL

J.Crew Cotton Crewneck Sweater

From solids to stripes, J.Crew's Cotton Crewneck Sweater comes in a wide assortment of styles and is priced affordably.

Ralph Lauren

Size: XS to XXL

Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Sweater

What would a list of sweaters be without the iconic Polo Bear Sweater from Ralph Lauren? This one in particular features a royal blue knit with the Polo Bear wearing a blazer, a sweater of his own, and patchwork denim.

Tie Bar

Size: XS to XL

The Tie Bar Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Polo $45.50 FROM THE TIE BAR Originally $65.00 | Save 30%

The Tie Bar's Merino Wool Polo is a great way to add some variety to your wardrobe if you already own a bunch of traditional crewneck sweaters. You'll get the lightweight, yet breathable feeling of a thin merino wool sweater and all the style of a long-sleeved polo shirt.

Mott & Bow

Size: XS to XXL

Mott & Bow Classic Cashmere Crew

Mott & Bow makes some of the softest cashmere sweaters we've worn. They're available in crewnecks and V-necks, so you can choose one that fits your personal style best.

Bonobos

Size: XS to XXL

Bonobos Washable Merino Wool $49.00 FROM BONOBOS Originally $99.00 | Save 51%

Unlike most merino wool sweaters that require dry cleaning, Bonobos' Washable Merino Wool is easy to care for.

toddsnyder

Size: XS to XXL

Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean Organic French Terry Crewneck Sweater

Coming in a variety of spring colors, this sweater combines the outdoor aesthetics of L.L.Bean and Todd Synder's elevated approach to menswear.

Mack Weldon

Size: S to XXL

Mack Weldon Tech Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Made from a blend of merino wool and cashmere on the outside and cotton and cooling yarns on the inside, Mack Weldon's Tech Cashmere is comfortable, easy to maintain, and machine washable.

Uniqlo

Size: XXS to 3XL

Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Wool Sweater $29.90 FROM UNIQLO Originally $39.90 | Save 25%

Uniqlo is one of our favorite places to shop for affordable basics and its sweaters don't disappoint. Made from 100% merino wool, these are perfect for layering year-round.

United by Blue

Size: S to XL

United By Blue Recycled Wool Cable Knit $99.99 FROM UNITED BY BLUE Originally $168.00 | Save 40%

United By Blue is one of the most eco-friendly startups you can shop at today. This sweater is sustainably made from 53% recycled materials. The brand also removes one pound of ocean waste for every product sold, so the planet wins all around.

Outerknown

Size: S to XXL

Outerknown Nostalgic Sweater

Aptly named the Nostalgic Sweater, each variation of this Outerknown Sweater features bright retro '70s style colorblocking. The sweater is made from a blend of organic cotton and COOLMAX, a material designed to help regulate body temperature.

Frank And Oak

Size: XS to XXL

Frank And Oak The Striped Merino Sweater $34.47 FROM FRANK AND OAK Originally $89.50 | Save 61%

Featuring a classic striped pattern, Frank and Oak's 100% merino wool sweater will never go out of style.