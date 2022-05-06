Florida COVID-19 Hospital Numbers Up

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has increased during the past month.

Data posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 1,303 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,063 on April 7.

However, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units remained relatively flat.

Friday’s data showed 103 patients needing intensive care, up from 93 on April 7.

The hospitalization numbers remain far lower than totals early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus raced across the state.

As an example, 8,406 Florida inpatients had COVID-19 in a Jan. 6 count.

