Florida State

Florida COVID-19 Hospital Numbers Up

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has increased during the past month.

Data posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 1,303 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,063 on April 7.

However, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units remained relatively flat.

Friday’s data showed 103 patients needing intensive care, up from 93 on April 7.

The hospitalization numbers remain far lower than totals early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus raced across the state.

As an example, 8,406 Florida inpatients had COVID-19 in a Jan. 6 count.

Tampa Bay Times

Florida adds 32,981 COVID cases, highest weekly jump in 2 months

COVID-19 infections in Florida are still climbing. Average daily cases have reached 4,711 for the most recent seven-day period from April 30 to Friday. That’s a 24 percent increase from last week and the highest point since Feb. 21. It’s the seventh straight week that cases have gone up, but the growth rate is starting to slow. Hospitalizations are climbing, but also at a slower pace than previous weeks. Florida hospitals had about 1,000 COVID-19 confirmed patients this week, just 12 percent higher than the week before.
