Maricopa County, AZ

AAUW group take in lunch, movie

Sun City Independent
 2 days ago

The American Association of University Women, Northwest Valley, enjoyed lunch at Nick’s Diner, 13765 Litchfield Road, followed by the movie “Father Stu.”

The AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls. Since its founding in 1881, AAUW members have examined and taken positions on the fundamental issues of the day: educational, social, economic and political.

AAUW advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy and provides the opportunity to join a circle of women intent upon breaking through educational and economic barriers to enable women and girls to enjoy success in their community and personal lives.

Membership is open to anyone holding an associate’s degree, bachelor’s or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.

Call 774-284-0471.

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

