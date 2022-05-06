First ever BJ’s Market opens today – find out what’s new about the wholesale store

WHOLESALE warehouse BJ's is trying out a new kind of store.

On April 6, doors opened at the first BJ's Market.

There are over 200 BJ's clubs nationwide Credit: Getty

BJ's announced plans for the store on April 29.

The company said the market will give members "full access to a smaller format club and a convenient, expedited shopping experience."

The new concept club opened in Warwick, Rhode Island.

What will be different

The market will have a few features not seen in regular clubs, including:

testing of exciting product assortments

product demonstrations

fresh foods, produce, sundries and seasonal products

What will be the same

Members will find all the benefits of a regular club, including:

same pack sizes and pricing as BJ’s clubs

curbside pick-up

express pay

same-day delivery

Who can shop at the market?

Existing members will have access to the market right away.

New members who sign up can take advantage of a limited time offer:

A one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership for $25

A one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership for $65

The offer is available only for the new store.

How much is a BJ's membership?

There are two levels of membership:

Inner Circle

Perks Rewards

The Inner Circle membership is $55 per year. Members get:

Exclusive BJ’s Member coupons

Complimentary membership for a family member

Three add-on members for $30 each annually

The Perks Rewards membership is $110 per year. Members get:

Inner Circle benefits plus 2% cash back on purchases

Double or triple cash back during special events

Exclusive events throughout the year

BJ’s travel benefits

BJ's also offers business memberships, military memberships and one day passes.

More information can be found here.

