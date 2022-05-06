ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First ever BJ’s Market opens today – find out what’s new about the wholesale store

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
WHOLESALE warehouse BJ's is trying out a new kind of store.

On April 6, doors opened at the first BJ's Market.

There are over 200 BJ's clubs nationwide Credit: Getty

BJ's announced plans for the store on April 29.

The company said the market will give members "full access to a smaller format club and a convenient, expedited shopping experience."

The new concept club opened in Warwick, Rhode Island.

What will be different

The market will have a few features not seen in regular clubs, including:

  • testing of exciting product assortments
  • product demonstrations
  • fresh foods, produce, sundries and seasonal products

What will be the same

Members will find all the benefits of a regular club, including:

  • same pack sizes and pricing as BJ’s clubs
  • curbside pick-up
  • express pay
  • same-day delivery

Who can shop at the market?

Existing members will have access to the market right away.

New members who sign up can take advantage of a limited time offer:

  • A one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership for $25
  • A one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership for $65

The offer is available only for the new store.

How much is a BJ's membership?

There are two levels of membership:

  • Inner Circle
  • Perks Rewards

The Inner Circle membership is $55 per year. Members get:

  • Exclusive BJ’s Member coupons
  • Complimentary membership for a family member
  • Three add-on members for $30 each annually

The Perks Rewards membership is $110 per year. Members get:

  • Inner Circle benefits plus 2% cash back on purchases
  • Double or triple cash back during special events
  • Exclusive events throughout the year
  • BJ’s travel benefits

BJ's also offers business memberships, military memberships and one day passes.

More information can be found here.

