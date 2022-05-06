ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

First heat wave of 2022 on tap for south-central U.S.

By Alex Sosnowski, Accuweather.com
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTyWZ_0fVMpoe000

The year's first heat wave is brewing for the south-central United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists say temperatures that are typical of midsummer will expand across much of the central Plains and the Ohio Valley to the Great Lakes region and even part of the interior Northeast as well next week.

Not only will it suddenly feel like the weather has jumped forward by two months in much of the Central states, but a substantial heat wave will unfold in the south-central region.

Temperatures will average 15-25 degrees Fahrenheit above normal at the peak of the heat wave.

Widespread high temperatures in the 90s F will be common across the region. In portions of Texas, the heat will be especially intense as the mercury will soar to 100 degrees or more.

Extreme heat may last for many days from Texas and Oklahoma to Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

The pattern will be brought on by a massive atmospheric traffic jam across the U.S. in which weather systems cease their routine west-to-east motion.

"A large storm and big dip in the jet stream will stall along the Atlantic coast, while a similar jet stream configuration develops over the northern Rockies next week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjTGu_0fVMpoe000

Over the Central states, a large northward bulge in the jet stream will develop and strengthen, which tends to greatly tone down shower and thunderstorm activity and deliver many days of sunshine, Buckingham explained.

Ninety-degree temperatures will expand from South Texas through much of the Lone Star State late this week with widespread highs forecast to be from the mid-90s to low 100s by this weekend.

Through early May, there have been only a couple of days on which temperatures have surged to warm or hot levels over the South Central region.

Brownsville, Texas, hit 104 on April 6, while Omaha, Nebraska, topped 90 on April 12. Nashville and St. Louis have not yet hit 90 in 2022, but that streak will soon come to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzIEb_0fVMpoe000

In Houston, as well as many other locations in Texas, record highs may be challenged on a daily basis starting on Friday or Saturday.

Most daily record highs in Houston at this point in May are in the mid-90s. Meanwhile, record highs of 100 and 102 respectively on Saturday and

Sunday may be broken in San Antonio. Dallas could reach daily record highs in the mid-90s equaled or topped each day from Saturday to early next week.

Highs in the 90s will become common over the lower portion of the Mississippi Valley this weekend and next week, and as the days go on, the hot weather will spread northward. The heat will expand into the Ohio Valley by the middle of next week.

Nashville and St. Louis could hit 90 for the first time this year on Monday when record highs that have held for the date since the Great Depression era may be challenged.

The record high in Nashville on May 9 is 90, set in 1936, while the record high in St. Louis on May 9 is 92, set in 1934. Both could be shattered amid the approaching heat wave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waOhZ_0fVMpoe000

The combination of strong May sunshine and other factors will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to 3-5 degrees higher than the actual temperature during the daytime.

At least in the case of the heat this week, a stiff wind is likely to develop, and the air will tend to be moderately humid as opposed to very humid.

RealFeel® Temperatures will not be as high as they can get in a similar situation during July or August, AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.

Still, at this level, people are advised to take the heat seriously by taking breaks when performing manual labor. People are also urged to engage in outdoor exercise in moderation and drink plenty of fluids.

Another activity AccuWeather forecasters caution people to be mindful of with the year's first heat wave is wading into natural bodies of water in order to cool off.

Anyone doing so should be aware of the risk of cold water shock when hot weather hits during the spring and early summer. Water acquires heat far slower than the air or the ground does.

Because of the time of the year, water temperatures in area streams, lakes and ponds are well below that of levels in July and August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFYX0_0fVMpoe000

By next week, the heat will make it as far north as the Great Lakes region.

Chicago and Detroit, as well as many other cities in the Midwest, have notched only one day where highs were in the 80s thus far this spring. That is about to change as well.

Soon after the weather in the Midwest improves this weekend, temperatures will leap upward by early next week.

"Widespread high temperatures in the 70s, 80s and even a few 90s are possible across the Midwest next week," Buckingham said.

High temperatures within a few degrees of 80 are in store for Chicago beginning on Monday and lasting through next Friday.

In Detroit, highs within a few degrees of 80 are likely from next Wednesday to Saturday. Normal highs for both metro areas are in the middle to upper 60s at this time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XS8eR_0fVMpoe000

The warmth will even reach around the stubborn storm parked over the Atlantic by next week.

Seventy-degree temperatures are possible as far to the north as James Bay, Canada, Burlington, Vermont, and Caribou, Maine. Multiple days with highs well into the 70s are likely, and some locations may even touch 80 on one or more days next week.

The atmospheric traffic jam will provide a string of days with sunny and rain-free conditions in areas where there have been rounds of rain on a daily or every-other-day basis from the Mississippi Valley to the western slopes of the Appalachians.

Construction and agricultural projects that have been held up because of the frequent rain may be able to proceed by next week.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
City
Detroit, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
City
Brownsville, TX
State
Alabama State
City
Omaha, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#South Texas#Hot Weather#South Central#Accuweather
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
Denver Channel

Strong winds could push New Mexico fire toward mountain town

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the small northeastern New Mexico town of Las Vegas have been watching aircraft disappear into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction. Officials on...
LAS VEGAS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTVZ

Lots ‘o Snow On The Way

The system moving through this weekend will be a boon to the resorts that are still open and a blessing to our snow pack. Snow is expected to fall on Mt. Bachelor from this morning right through till Monday morning. During that time period the mountain could see as much as 15-25" accumulate. This will pose a challenge to those traveling in and through the mountains. Be prepared to face hazardous winter driving conditions in the Cascades through the weekend and into next week.
BEND, OR
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
104.7 KISS FM

Mysterious Shape In Wyoming Can Only Be Seen By Satellite

That odd-looking bug thing you're looking at is actually a massive pile of rocks in central/west Wyoming. From way up in space it looks like this. Just a little farther away is a V shape structure of rocks pointing to this weird bug-looking thing. The structure is not small. The...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
352K+
Followers
56K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy