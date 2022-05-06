ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik ten Hag desperate for Cristiano Ronaldo to STAY at Man Utd with idea of him quitting after strong season ‘foolish’

By Anthony Chapman
 2 days ago

ERIK TEN HAG is reportedly eager for Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United this summer.

And the new Dutch boss reckons it would be “foolish” to lose such an important player after Ronaldo struck his 24th goal of the season against Brentford on Monday.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Man Utd Credit: Getty
Ronaldo has been linked with an exit despite scoring 24 goals this season Credit: Getty

The 37-year-old shows no signs of slowing down despite coming in for criticism earlier this term.

Ronaldo has been one of United’s best players in recent matches.

And he was the heart of all things in good in the 3-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford this week.

However, Ronnie continues to be linked with a move away from United - just one year after his glorious return from Juventus.

It’s reckoned the Portuguese ace wants to be playing Champions League football next season.

And reports added Ten Hag may want to bring in a new striker to lead the line instead.

However, should Ronaldo depart, it won’t be down to Ten Hag.

That’s because the impending United boss is a huge fan of the veteran attacker.

Ten Hag has been hugely impressed by Ronaldo’s goal return, claims the Telegraph.

And Ten Hag will make talking to Ronnie one of his top priorities when he swaps Ajax for United this summer.

Earlier today, the Dutchman insisted there is no clause preventing him from raiding Ajax for some of their top stars.

Ten Hag said: “There are no agreements in place that would exclude me from taking players to United.

“Which Ajax players are interesting? I have very good players here but that’s a non-issue.”

Sports
