New Lamborghini Huracan Has Hardcore Aero to Dominate the Track

By Braden Carlson
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 is based on the Huracan STO. However, it adds much more aggressive styling and...

Motor1.com

Tuner Turns AMG GT R Into 891-HP Monster Using OEM, Aftermarket Parts

BS Teile Center is a German shop that specializes in selling used Mercedes parts, particularly for AMG models. The company's latest project as part of its BSTC-Performance label takes a Mercedes-AMG GT R and loads it with parts from the Pro model. Plus, there are hefty engine mods that take the output to 891 horsepower (664 kilowatts or 903 metric hp).
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 807-Mile Lamborghini Diablo VT Is 90s Supercar Unobtanium

The Lamborghini Aventador is gone now. The last models rolled off the production line just a few weeks ago. As the last one left the factory in Sant'Agata, we could practically hear the prices of naturally-aspirated, V12 Lambos spiking. Correlation doesn't always mean causation, but the recent trend in Diablo sales says that prices for older V12 Lambos are climbing-and rapidly.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan STO Gets New Exhaust From Valentino Balboni

It’s made from Inconel and titanium. Lamborghini Huracan STO owners looking to modify their supercars now have a new option from VB. The company, founded by former Lamborghini test driver Valentino Balboni, is making a new lightweight hybrid titanium-Inconel exhaust system for the supercar. The exhaust follows the formula...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Next Porsche Panamera Spied With Totally New Cabin

Most of the Porsche news of late has surrounded the automaker's upcoming entry into the pinnacle of motorsport and its new 911 Sport Classic special edition. But the German brand renowned for its sports cars is also pretty adept at producing luxury vehicles such as the Porsche Panamera, and it's got an all-new model on the way. We first got a look at a pre-production prototype undergoing testing at the top of the year, but these spy shots were captured from a distance. Now our photographic sleuths have got a closer look and revealed that the cabin will be endowed with plenty of tech in the automaker's now-traditional ergonomic layout.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
TENNIS
Top Speed

Pagani C10 Spied - Is This The Supercar of the Decade? - gallery

Pagani’s latest supercar, codenamed the C10, has been spied on the public roads months before its official debut. It is the Huayra’s successor and comes with some interesting design traits. Up front, you get a flat and low front fascia with a triangular countenance, reminiscent of the Zonda....
CARS
MotorAuthority

New V-12 engine confirmed for next Ferrari

Ferrari has developed a new V-12 engine for its next model launch, and judging by the wording of the automaker's statement the model is none other than the Purosangue crossover. Ferrari said a “game-changing” model will be launched later this year, and that this new “thoroughbred” will be powered by...
CARS
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CARS
Motor1.com

Alleged Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale Spied While Testing

A new prototype has been spotted testing in Maranello for the first time, courtesy of YouTube's Varryx. And yes, we're not talking about another Purosangue test vehicle, but rather an SF90 Stradale that's curiously concealed on certain areas and a few visible modifications. What is this Ferrari SF90 Stradale prototype...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Less Than 8 Percent of 2022 Convertible Corvettes Got This

An interesting breakdown of what’s hot and what’s not with those ordering the 2022 C8 Corvette has some surprises. Among them is that the production of coupes and convertibles is almost split 50/50. We don’t know if Chevy expected this outcome or not, but we do know that the introduction of the convertible version was delayed a few months when the all-new mid-engine C8 Vette came out.
BUYING CARS
