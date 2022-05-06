New Lamborghini Huracan Has Hardcore Aero to Dominate the Track

Most of the Porsche news of late has surrounded the automaker's upcoming entry into the pinnacle of motorsport and its new 911 Sport Classic special edition. But the German brand renowned for its sports cars is also pretty adept at producing luxury vehicles such as the Porsche Panamera, and it's got an all-new model on the way. We first got a look at a pre-production prototype undergoing testing at the top of the year, but these spy shots were captured from a distance. Now our photographic sleuths have got a closer look and revealed that the cabin will be endowed with plenty of tech in the automaker's now-traditional ergonomic layout.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO