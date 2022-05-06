Waterman Belongs in the State Legislature

I am writing in support of Dr. Annie Bukacek for Public Service Commission. Dr. Bukacek is a skilled researcher that has used research in her practice. This research experience is invaluable for her role on the PSC. The PSC is in desperate need of strong advocates for all Montanans. Dr. Bukacek has a long record of advocacy for all Montanans, including those who don’t have a voice, such as the preborn and elderly. Dr. Bukacek is a courageous warrior for liberty and never closed her practice to her patients during the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, showing she stands on principle regardless of possible negative consequences to herself. While other doctors were closing their doors, Dr. Bukacek spoke out about the fraud, faulty science and hysteria surrounding COVID-19.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO