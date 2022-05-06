ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Waterman Belongs in the State Legislature

Flathead Beacon
 2 days ago

I am thrilled that Kalispell has the opportunity to elect Kyle Waterman to represent Senate District 4. Kyle is a native Montanan who has lived and worked in the Flathead Valley for over 10 years. Kyle has consistently...

flatheadbeacon.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate dies

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Democratic Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate has died. The family of 62-year-old Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg in a statement Saturday said he died at home on Friday night. No cause was given. The Montana Democratic Party in a statement said Sweeny was "a...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
Flathead County, MT
Government
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
Daily Inter Lake

Grizzly bear confirmed in central Montana mountains

Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday confirmed recent evidence of a grizzly bear roaming in central Montana. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, grizzly bear tracks and fur samples were collected from the North Moccasin Mountains near Lewistown. The tracks on the west side of the range were reported to state officials on April 29. A bear management specialist visited the site the following day and confirmed 6.25-inch-wide grizzly tracks. State wildlife officials spoke with neighboring property owners to notify them of the bear’s presence, identify any potential conflicts, and search for additional grizzly sign. Hair collected from a barbed wire fence...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Voters Reject School Levy, Retain One Incumbent

The $1.5 million high school levy intended to fund academic programs, technology, curriculum, salaries, and general operations for the Kalispell public high school district met a resounding defeat at the hands of voters Tuesday night. Preliminary results of the Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) elections provided early Wednesday morning showed the...
KALISPELL, MT
KULR8

Mont. AG appealing judge’s ruling stopping House Bill 325

HELENA, Mont. - A ruling by a Bozeman judge stopping House Bill 325 is now being appealed by Montana Attorney General, Austin Knudsen. Introduced last year, HB 325 would put to vote the option for Montanans to elect Supreme Court justices by district instead of statewide. If voted in, the...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flathead Valley#Senate#Covid#The State Legislature
96.7 KISS FM

Very Unexpected! Why Bozeman Could Develop New Businesses Here

Could we see the future of some Bozeman businesses move out to this area of the city? It's a possibility. Over the past few years, we have seen a large number of businesses start building new stores out on Huffine Lane towards Four Corners, but what if I told you there is a place in Bozeman that could be an even better location for businesses? I'm talking about the area of East Bozeman near the Main Street off-ramp.
BOZEMAN, MT
Flathead Beacon

Board of Health Votes Against Hiring Health Officer Candidate

The Flathead City-County Board of Health voted by a four-to-two margin against recommending that the county commissioners hire Michael Chambers for county health officer. Chambers is the administrator for the health department in Macon County, Mo. The board of health’s personnel committee earlier this year conducted closed interviews with five candidates, and among those Chambers was the only one to advance to a round of public interviews after several dropped out, with some citing pay concerns.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 108 New Cases, Four More Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 274,598 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 108 new confirmed cases. There are currently 721 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,461,270 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,762...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Flathead Beacon

Support Tranel for U.S. Congress

Ryan Zinke’s one-year failure as Secretary of Interior was remarkably destructive as a cabinet member. His toxic push to shrink America’s public lands for extraction of coal and other resources was a slash-and-burn carnage of some of the most beautiful places in the world. It is, now, suddenly convenient to be a full-time Montanan for the new congressional seat while mostly residing in California.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Bukacek a Courageous Warrior for Liberty

I am writing in support of Dr. Annie Bukacek for Public Service Commission. Dr. Bukacek is a skilled researcher that has used research in her practice. This research experience is invaluable for her role on the PSC. The PSC is in desperate need of strong advocates for all Montanans. Dr. Bukacek has a long record of advocacy for all Montanans, including those who don’t have a voice, such as the preborn and elderly. Dr. Bukacek is a courageous warrior for liberty and never closed her practice to her patients during the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, showing she stands on principle regardless of possible negative consequences to herself. While other doctors were closing their doors, Dr. Bukacek spoke out about the fraud, faulty science and hysteria surrounding COVID-19.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Montana governor praises entrepreneurial spirit in Sidney

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - As part of his 56 county tour, Montana’s governor recently made a stop in Sidney to visit with various business owners. Businesses are booming in northeast Montana, and Governor Greg Gianforte talked with a few entrepreneurs to hear how they are driving economic growth while strengthening their communities.
SIDNEY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Extraordinarily Rare Sighting of a Wolverine in a Butte Cemetery

They are elusive, mysterious, solitary, and just really cool. And they are seldom scene outside of remote wilderness areas. So when one appears in a residential neighborhood of a city in Montana (albeit a very quiet residential neighborhood), you better have visual proof if you claim to have seen it. Otherwise, people are going to accuse you spending way too much time in a Butte watering hole.
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy