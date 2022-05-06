ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel police conduct special countywide impaired-driving enforcement

By Bryna Zumer
Anne Arundel County police made one arrest for drunk/drugged driving, and issued 37 citations and 40 warnings during a special enforcement event on Thursday night.

The enforcement was done on major roads throughout the county by officers who had just taken a special training to become Drug Recognition Experts, which help officers better identify signs of drug or alcohol impairment, announced the department.

The special training took place May 4 and 5, and instructors and students then conducted the impaired-driving enforcement countywide on the night of May 5.

Besides the one arrest, 37 citations and 40 warnings, officers also issued four orders to repair equipment and charged drivers with three licensing offenses.

