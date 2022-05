Louisiana native Laine Hardy of Livingston has been arrested after a warrant was issued yesterday by LSU Police. Hardy turned himself into the LSU Campus Police and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The charge is for "Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, and Oral Communication". Essentially, it means he is allegedly being accused of placing a recording device somewhere to hear conversations.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO