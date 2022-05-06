ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four arrested in January killing of 17-year-old Alynia Lawrence in Sacramento

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour suspects in the shooting of Alynia...

FOX40

Multiple arrests made in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several arrests in the January killing of a 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento.  The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Kenneth Adam White, 19, Carlos Vasquez, 34, Jesus Manuel Perez, 18, of Alameda County, and Alize Dnae Trask, 21, of Sacramento County. […]
FOX40

Inmate death investigated as homicide at Sacramento State Prison

FOSLOM,Calif (KTXL) — California State Prison, Sacramento inmate Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was killed by his fellow inmates on Friday, according to state prison officials. State prison officials said, Banoslopez was in the recreations yard around 11:30 a.m. when four inmates attacked Banoslopez . Banoslopez died at 12:38 p.m. after attempts were made to treat him […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
FOX40

CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa

The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

FBI searches Hawaii for suspect involved in CA murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said they are searching for a man wanted for a murder that happened in San Jose, California. According to the FBI, Uatesoni Paasi is a Bay Area native but had been seen in the Honolulu area as recently as April. They are seeking any information about his […]
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Sacramento

‘This Was Clearly Gang-Related’: 1 Suspect In Downtown Sacramento Shooting Still At Large, Murder Charges Announced

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Exactly one month since the deadly downtown Sacramento shooting, the district attorney announced murder charges Tuesday against the three suspected gunmen as the search for one of them remains ongoing. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said charges were filed Tuesday against Smiley Martin, his brother Dandrae Martin, and Mtula Payton. See photos of all three men below. Mtula PaytonMtula Payton, 27 (credit: Sacramento Police Department)martin brothers(Left) Booking photo of Dandrae Martin from a previous arrest in Arizona. (Credit: Arizona Dept. of Corrections); and a booking photo of Smiley Martin (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) All three...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

DA: K Street shooting suspect facing EDD fraud charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, who police identified as one of the suspects from the K Street shooting, had additional charges filed against him related to a fraud scheme.  Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced in a press conference Tuesday that Payton and brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin are each being charged […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

