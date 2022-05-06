Vote Repke for Public Service Commission

If you are anything like me you may not be looking forward to our critically important mid-term elections. For me I am tired of hearing the non-stop rhetoric that can be endlessly heard from both extreme ends of our political parties, resulting in very little getting solved and accomplished. Despite my apprehension concerning this sad situation we find ourselves in, it is so very important that we vote in the primary elections and support candidates who are running for a higher goal based on decency, integrity, honor, and faithfulness to the best interests of our communities, state, and those they serve. We must take extra care in evaluating the character and motives of each candidate. As a conservative I am supporting Republican Lee Huestis for Senate District 4, and this is why.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 11 HOURS AGO