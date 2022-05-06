Vote Repke for Public Service Commission

John Repke has our vote for District 5 public service commissioner. We have known John for many years. He has an extensive background in financial management and also brings the integrity and honesty that we appreciate in a public official. John Repke has 40 years of successful experience in private sector...
I am writing in regard to recent opinion pieces written by some of the Kalispell political “establishment” on Flathead County commissioner candidate Jason Parce. Just like clockwork, it is the familiar process of nebulous accusations magically coming out just before an election, calculated to do maximum damage at just the right time. Tammi Fisher’s hit piece looks to me to consist entirely of wild speculation and conjecture designed solely to tarnish the campaign of a former decorated Kalispell police offer, and perhaps more importantly, someone who is NOT part of the establishment. How timely that this comes out as Parce’s campaign is picking up steam.
The Flathead City-County Board of Health voted by a four-to-two margin against recommending that the county commissioners hire Michael Chambers for county health officer. Chambers is the administrator for the health department in Macon County, Mo. The board of health’s personnel committee earlier this year conducted closed interviews with five candidates, and among those Chambers was the only one to advance to a round of public interviews after several dropped out, with some citing pay concerns.
Governor Glenn Youngkin is ordering state employees to return to their offices by July 5. A new teleworking policy focuses on Virginia state employees returning as the administration strives to make the state government more innovative while also appealing to customers. Youngkin’s administration is drastically curtailing a work-from-home policy that...
Ryan Zinke’s one-year failure as Secretary of Interior was remarkably destructive as a cabinet member. His toxic push to shrink America’s public lands for extraction of coal and other resources was a slash-and-burn carnage of some of the most beautiful places in the world. It is, now, suddenly convenient to be a full-time Montanan for the new congressional seat while mostly residing in California.
There's been talk of protests outside Supreme Court Justices' homes; but it appears likely that such protests are illegal, under 18 U.S.C. § 1507 (subsection numbers added),. Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or. with the intent of influencing any judge,...
As the United States surpasses 1 million deaths from COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging those who lost loved ones to the coronavirus to use its COVID-19 Funeral Assistance fund. The fund is a federal program that offers up to $9,000 to cover the cost of a funeral...
I am thrilled that Kalispell has the opportunity to elect Kyle Waterman to represent Senate District 4. Kyle is a native Montanan who has lived and worked in the Flathead Valley for over 10 years. Kyle has consistently strived to better of our community as a Kalispell City Councilperson, member of the Flathead City-County Health Board and County Suicide Prevention Taskforce and chair of the Flathead Homeless Taskforce. Through all of these activities, Kyle has demonstrated an ability to engage in difficult conversations and reach workable solutions through the art of compromise.
If you are anything like me you may not be looking forward to our critically important mid-term elections. For me I am tired of hearing the non-stop rhetoric that can be endlessly heard from both extreme ends of our political parties, resulting in very little getting solved and accomplished. Despite my apprehension concerning this sad situation we find ourselves in, it is so very important that we vote in the primary elections and support candidates who are running for a higher goal based on decency, integrity, honor, and faithfulness to the best interests of our communities, state, and those they serve. We must take extra care in evaluating the character and motives of each candidate. As a conservative I am supporting Republican Lee Huestis for Senate District 4, and this is why.
