Dallas, TX

Ex-Dallas cop cleared of murder allegation sues detective

By KEN MILLER
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A fired Dallas police officer who was cleared of ordering two killings in 2017 is now suing the detective who secured his arrest warrant. Former Officer Bryan Riser is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees and...

