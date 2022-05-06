'What's my style?' Cavies settle into new roles

Annabelle Hulin of Carlinville leads the team with 14 goals and 12 assists heading into the semifinals of the Carlinville Class 1A Regional against Hillsboro at 6:30 p.m Tuesday. (Greg Shashack | The Telegraph)

CARLINVILLE - While a reversal of roles may have concerned some Carlinville High School girls soccer fans this season, Cavaliers head coach Tim Johnson said it was expected.

Graduated seniors from last year's pandemic-abbreviated season, meant a Cavies move from the teacher's side of the desk to the students' side. And while challenging at first, Johnson feels it has paid off.

"I feel like we're playing close to our best at this point," Johnson said, "and this is the time when we want our best."

The Cavies finished the regular season 9-7-1 overall and 4-3 in the South Central Conference. That's unfamiliar territory for the Cavies, who have made it a habit of finishing near the top of the SCC standings through the years.

Johnson isn't particularly ecstatic about his team's place in the league standings or its overall record, but he said his young team has improved steadily since the beginning of the season.

"The progression of this group has been above expectations," Johnson said. "When we're healthy."

The Cavaliers have seen a fair share of peaks and valleys this season, with three sets of back-to-back victories, as well as two sets of back-to-back defeats, making it a challenge to develop any rhythm.

Carlinville got off to a 4-2-1 start, with two wins over Auburn, lopsided losses to Civic Memorial and Pleasant plains and a 3-3 tie with Jersey.

"A majority of the early challenges were to find our identity,' he said, "and the right style of play for this group. I feel like we're in a good place right now."

The Cavaliers developed a one-two scoring punch in senior Annabelle Hulin and junior Marlee Whitler.

Hulin is the team's leading scorer with 14 goals and 12 assists for 40 total points and Whitler has scored 12 goals to go with one assist. Teammate Jordyn Loveless, a freshman, has nine goals and six assists.

Defensively, the Cavies have notched three shutouts. Johnson said the development of the defense has been consistent and that senior center back Lauren Summers deserves credit for a good portion of that play.

""Lauren Summers and Annabelle Hulin have been incredible this year," Johnson said. "Both have transitioned to new roels. they have really grown this year.

"Their play on the field has been greatly improved and their leadership has been more than we expected."

With the regular season behind them after a Thursday loss to Pleasant Plains, the Cavaliers are preparing to host their own Class 1A sectional tournament next week on the CHS artificial turf.

"We're fortunate to host the regional and play at home," Johnson said. "We expect to play well in the postseason."

The Cavies will face South Central Conference rival Hillsboro at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the second of that evening's two semifinal games. In the first game at 4:30 p.m., Southwestern will face the winner of a Friday play-in game in Litchfield between Litchfield and Gillespie.

When the Cavies face the Hiltoppers, they'll be playing a team that defeated them 2-1 on April 18 at Carlinville.

The regional semifinal winners will advance to the championship game, set for 4:30 p.m. on May 13. The Carlinville Regional champion will advance to the Quincy Notre Dame Class 1A Sectional, along with regional champions from Greenville, Quincy Notre Dame and North Mac. The sectional semifinals will be played May 17 and the title game is set for May 20. the winner will advance to the Columbia 1A Super-Sectional on May 24.