What's The Most Entitled Thing You've Ever Seen A Tourist Do?

Related
I've worked on cruise ships for 7 years. Here are 9 things passengers should pack and 9 they shouldn't.
Whether you're bringing several suitcases or traveling light with a backpack, there are things you should make room for and others to leave at home.
I've been on 108 cruises. Here are 11 mistakes passengers should avoid making.
I'm 95 and have been on over 100 cruises. Here are things you should avoid doing, from sneaking on liquor to entering the belly-flop contest.
The dirtiest item in your hotel bedroom which you should NEVER use
THERE are certain areas of your hotel bedroom where you might want to think twice about before touching. Revealing the truth behind hotel germs, Inc.com reported the seven things in your hotel bedroom you should try to avoid using. GLASSES AND MUGS. When cleaning glasses and mugs in your hotel...
I work on a cruise ship & I’ve visited 67 countries…customers think they’re unique but they all ask the same things
A WOMAN who works onboard a cruise ship has revealed the same questions she's always asked by passengers. Taking to TikTok, Erica, who is from America, explains: "I work onboard a cruise ship and this is things cruise ship passengers ask me every single cruise." She then goes on to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My family of 4 spent $158 on dinner at Coral Reef in Disney World, and we ate next to sharks and fish
The sea-themed restaurant at Epcot theme park is easy to miss with all the dining options at the park. But we loved the food and view of the aquarium.
6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)
In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman
A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
I worked as a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 10 things passengers should stop wasting money on.
Flying isn't cheap, but flight attendants pick up tricks for saving money on everything from food and water to currency exchanges while traveling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I live on a cruise ship for FREE and my life of luxury costs me less than £70 a week
SHE lives a life of luxury that most people can only dream of. But how much does Christine Kesteloo pay to have her laundry done and her bathroom cleaned daily, and to access a wide-reaching menu?. Well - nothing!. And that's because she's a "WOB" - or a wife on...
Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any
The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
I work on a cruise ship, people think my room must be luxe but I sleep on a pull-out shelf and my loo’s INSIDE my shower
A DANCER who works on a cruise ship revealed that, despite being on a luxury liner, her bed is a shelf in her cramped room and her toilet is inside her shower. Cruise worker Summer Edwards showed viewers around one of the luxury guest cabins and then around her staff cabin, and there was a big difference.
We live on five-star cruise ships full time – it saves us loads of cash on bills AND we can relax by the pool every day
LAYING besides a pool, sipping on a cocktail before going for a leisurely stroll around a nearby tourist hotspot is most people's idea of the ideal holiday. But for savvy couple Angelyn and Richard Burk, this is just what everyday life looks like for the foreseeable future. The retired pair...
CARS・
I’m a pro organizer – my $7.99 solution makes your bedroom WAY less cluttered & takes up no space
KNICK knacks, clothes, and other bedroom essentials can be tricky to house. But a professional organizer has revealed how to reduce the clutter that often piles up around your bed. On her YouTube dedicated to decluttering, Cassandra Aarssen, who goes by ClutterBug on social media, shared a find that will...
JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse
Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
Disney holiday warning as tourists turned away from the park after making easy mistake
A COUPLE were forced to beg for Disney World tickets after they made an easy mistake when booking their holiday. The anonymous couple had travelled all the way to Florida from Switzerland but had failed to make a reservation for their day at Disney's Magic Kingdom. Since the pandemic, Disney...
Ordinary looking home goes on the market for $420,000 but hides a rude feature – can you spot it?
NESTLED among trees in a secluded area, this generic looking house looks like your average family home - but it hides a rude feature. The spacious property in Woodland Pass, Wisconsin, has hit the market for $420,000 and is bound to be raising eyebrows at viewings. While snaps of the...
Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry
Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Black Bride Goes Viral For Stunning $47 Wedding Dress & $500 Wedding
Kiara Brokenbrough became a TikTok sensation overnight after sharing a video of her dress-shopping journey.
See inside this floating tiny home that's only 250 square feet and costs around $200,000
The houseboat is spacious enough to live on comfortably, and has a kitchen, living area, bedroom, bathroom, and terrace.
Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0