Seasonal savings: Best summer 2022 sales on lawn mowers, pool floats and air conditioners

Shop all the best summer deals on lawn mowers, pool floats, travel accessories and more. Intex / BLACK + DECKER / Flexon / LG / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With summer 2022 right around the corner, you might be anticipating a few warm months of gardening, pool time, travel and other outdoor activities. Oh, and trying to keep cool indoors in between. Luckily, there are plenty of great summer sales right now from retailers like Amazon , Best Buy , LL Bean , Lowe's , Nordstrom , The Home Depot , Walmart and others on everything from lawn care and gardening tools to summer clothing and travel accessories.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

It's the perfect time to get a head start on prepping for the hot and humid months to come so you can make the most of them. We've scoured the web to find the best summer deals available right now in top categories.

►Solo Stove sale: Save up to 40% on outdoor fire pits, pizza ovens and more

► Samsung appliances: The best deals on washers, dryers and refrigerators at Best Buy and Lowe's

From easy, cordless mowers to keep your grass looking luscious to adorable pool floats, cute summer dresses and handy travel adapters, we found the best summer deals to fill your cart with.

All the best summer sales and deals

Best lawn mower deals

Check out the best deals on cordless, push and electric lawn mowers for summer. Einhell / American Lawn Mower Company Store / Reviewed

Best lawn care deals

Lawn care just got a little easier with these deals on rakes, mulch, sprinklers and more. Greenworks / Bioadvanced / Reviewed

Best air conditioner deals

Cool down this summer with these hot deals on air conditions. Shop portable and window air conditioners now. Frigidaire / LG / Reviewed

Best pool deals

Save on inflatable pools and cute floats with these summer deals. Intex / Joyin / Reviewed

Best summer clothing deals

Save on summer clothing from Old Navy, Target and Nordstrom. Old Navy / Reviewed

Best summer travel accessory deals

Shop the best summer travel accessory deals on packing cubes, travel pillows and more. Eagle Creek / Trtl / Reviewed

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Seasonal savings: Best summer 2022 sales on lawn mowers, pool floats and air conditioners