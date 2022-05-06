Seasonal savings: Best summer 2022 sales on lawn mowers, pool floats and air conditioners
With summer 2022 right around the corner, you might be anticipating a few warm months of gardening, pool time, travel and other outdoor activities. Oh, and trying to keep cool indoors in between. Luckily, there are plenty of great summer sales right now from retailers like Amazon , Best Buy , LL Bean , Lowe's , Nordstrom , The Home Depot , Walmart and others on everything from lawn care and gardening tools to summer clothing and travel accessories.
It's the perfect time to get a head start on prepping for the hot and humid months to come so you can make the most of them. We've scoured the web to find the best summer deals available right now in top categories.
From easy, cordless mowers to keep your grass looking luscious to adorable pool floats, cute summer dresses and handy travel adapters, we found the best summer deals to fill your cart with.
All the best summer sales and deals
Best lawn mower deals
- Sun Joe MJ401E 14-Inch 12-Amp Home Electric Corded Push Behind Lawn Mower from Walmart for $98 (Save $77)
- Greenworks 16-Inch Reel Lawn Mower with Grass Catcher from Amazon for $98.88 ($31.11)
- Black+Decker Electric Lawn Mower with Bike Handle from Amazon for $128.95 (Save $11.04)
- American Lawn Mower Company 50514 14-Inch 11-Amp Corded Electric Lawn Mower from Amazon for $130.87 (Save $29.12)
- Sun Joe MJ506E Electric Reel Lawn Mower with Grass Catcher from Best Buy for $152.99 (Save $17)
- Ryobi 40V Brushless 20-Inch Battery Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower from Home Depot for $179 (Save $40)
- Einhell GE-CM 36-Volt Cordless 15-Inch Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower from Amazon for $193.52 (Save $156.47)
- Hyper Tough 20-Inch 125cc Gas Push Mower from Walmart for $218 (Save $29)
- Get the Tacklife 40W Max 4.0Ah 16-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower from Walmart for $219.99 (Save $214)
- Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower and Blower Combo Kit from Amazon for $242.03 (Save $57.96)
- Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Push Walk-Behind Mower from Walmart for $249 (Save $150)
- PowerSmart Self-Propelled Lawn Mower from Amazon for $367.35 (Save $32.64)
- Cub Cadet SC300HW 21-Inch 159cc High Wheel Self-Propelled Lawn Mower from Mowers Direct for $399.99 (Save $30)
- Greenworks Pro 60V 21-Inch Cordless Brushless Walk-Behind Lawn Mower from Tractor Supply Co. for $399.99 (Save $50)
- Ryobi 40V Brushless 20-Inch Cordless Self-Propelled Walk Behind Lawn Mower and Leaf Blower from Home Depot for $429 (Save $89)
- EGO Power+ LM2102SP 21-Inch 56V Battery Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit from Ace Hardware for $499 (Save $100)
- Greenworks Pro 60V 21-Inch Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower from Tractor Supply Co. for $499.99 (Save $100)
- Worx Landroid S 20V 2.0Ah Robotic Lawn Mower from Amazon for $933.71 (Save $66.28)
Best lawn care deals
- Premium 2-Cubic Foot Dark Brown Hardwood Mulch from Lowe's for $2.98 (Save $0.70)
- CoolJob Gardening Gloves for Women from Amazon for $11.89 (Save $8.10)
- Cavex Leaf Rake from Walmart for $13.68 (Save $10.42)
- Large Kneeling Pad for Gardening from Amazon for $13.99 (Save $6)
- Aqua Joe SKI-OMS16 Indestructible Metal Base Oscillating Sprinkler from Walmart for $17.83 (Save $4.17)
- Kraft 30-Gallon Leaf Bags (10-Pack) from Amazon for $18.99 (Save $11)
- Mighty Rock Sprinkler with 360-Degree Rotation from Walmart for $19.99 (Save $10)
- Fiskars All Steel Long Handle Digging Shovel from Walmart for $24.99 (Save $15.03)
- Greenworks 4-Amp 13-Inch Corded Electric String Trimmer from Amazon for $37.79 (Save $12.20)
- Flexon 5/8-Inch by 100-Foot Supreme Duty Garden Hose from Lowe's for $45.98 (Save $10.14)
- BioAdvanced Northern Springs Lawns Kit from Lowe's for $55.13 (Save $3.31)
- Craftsman Smart Lawn Connect Kit from Sears for $74.99 (Save $50)
- Arlo Essentials Spotlight Camera from Best Buy for $99.99 (Save $30 )
- Craftsman 6-Cubic Foot Wheelbarrow from Lowe's for $119 (Save $30)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer from Home Depot for $179 (Save $130)
- Blink 5-Cam Outdoor Wireless 1,080p Camera Kit from Best Buy for $249.99 (Save $130)
- Swisher 44-Inch Rough-Cut Mower/Trailcutter from Tractor Supply Co. for $3,199.99 (Save $200)
Best air conditioner deals
- Evaporative Air Cooler Windowless Portable Air Conditioner from Amazon for $109.99 (Save $60)
- Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner from Amazon for $162.96 (Save $47.03)
- Haier 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi from Amazon for $320.30 (Save $204.70)
- GE Profile Ultra Quiet Window Air Conditioner from Amazon for $338.51 (Save $100.49)
- GE 10,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi from Best Buy for $359.99 (Save $80)
- LG 350-Square-Foot Portable Air Conditioner from Best Buy for $376.99 (Save $83)
- Honeywell 9,100 BTU Portable Air Conditioner from Best Buy for $389.99 (Save $40)
- Homelabs 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner from Walmart for $429.97 (Save $148.02)
- GE 12,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi from Best Buy for $429.99 (Save $96)
- Black+Decker BPACT14HWT 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner from Wayfair for 478.61 (Save $171.38)
- Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner from Amazon for $495 (Save $104.99)
- Whynter Elite ARC-122DS 12,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner from Amazon for $499 (Save $101)
- GE 14,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi from Best Buy for $529.99 (Save $50)
- LG 18,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner from Best Buy for $630.99 (Save $79)
Best pool deals
- XtremepowerUS Heavy-Duty Swimming Pool Deep Bag Leaf Rake from Home Depot for $14.99 (Save $7.99)
- Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Mermaid Tail Pool Float from Amazon for $18.69 (Save $3.30)
- Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Floatie with Ball from Amazon for $21.99 (Save $11)
- Intex 57440EP Inflatable Whale Spray Kiddie Pool from Target for $28.99 (Save $10)
- JOYIN Giant Inflatable Boat Pool Float from Amazon for $31.40 (Save $5.59)
- Intex Easy Set Above Ground Inflatable Round Swimming Pool for Kids from Best Buy for $74.99 (Save $85)
- Bestway Rectangular Ground Swimming Pool from Best Buy for $217.99 (Save $122)
- Sunny & Fun 13 by 13-Foot Inflatable Water Slide with Air Blower from Wayfair for $479.99 (Save $120)
- Intex Above Ground Pool with Pump from Best Buy for $389.99 (Save $121)
- Intex Ultra XTR Rectangular Frame Swimming Pool Set with Pump Filter from Best Buy for $2,103.99 (Save $626)
Best summer clothing deals
- EveryWear V-Neck Sleeveless Printed T-Shirt from Old Navy for $4 (Save $6)
- Women's Knit Tank Dress from Target for $8.40 (Save $3.60)
- Gathered Keyhole-Front Bikini Swim Top from Old Navy for $12 (Save 12.99)
- BP Plaid Square Neck Sundress from Nordstrom for $12.55 (Save $26.45)
- Charter Club Petite Printed Tiered Skirt from Macy's with coupon code MOM for $20.85 (Save $48.65)
- Women's Sleeveless Short Pintuck Dress from Target for $21 (Save $9)
- Old Navy Patterned Built-in Flex Board Shorts for Men from Old Navy for $21 (Save $13.99)
- Under Armour Men's Ignite V Slides from Dick's Sporting Goods for $24.99 (Save $10)
- LL Bean Women's Streamside Tee with Splitneck from LL Bean for $29.99 (Save $9.96)
- Columbia Men's PFG Backcast III Water Shorts from Dick's Sporting Goods from $30 (Save $5)
- Bonobos Riviera Recycled Swim Trunks from Bonobos for $38 (Save $40)
- LL Bean Women's Vista Camp Shorts from LL Bean for $44.99 (Save $9.96)
- Johnnie-O Largo Floral Swim Trunks for Men from Nordstrom for $53.40 (Save $35.60)
- Levi's 501 Original Cutoff Shorts from Nordstrom for $55.60 (Save $13.90)
- Michael Kors Women's Richie Espadrille Wedge Sandals from Macy's for $75 (Save $50)
- LL Bean Women's Slimming Swimwear Tanksuit Print from LL Bean for $79.99 (Save $29.01)
Best summer travel accessory deals
- Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes Travel Pack (Pack of 6) from Amazon for $8.81 (Save $8.18)
- Iscream Rainbow Sequins Cosmetics Bag from Nordstrom for $13.80 (Save $9.20)
- 8-Piece Koovon Packing Cubes from Walmart for $19.99 (Save $20)
- Eagle Creek Black Pack-It Cube Set from The Container Store for $20.96 (Save $6.99)
- Insignia Travel Adapter/Converter from Best Buy for $27.99 (Save $12)
- T rtl Travel Pillow from Amazon for $32.99 (Save $7)
- BCOZZY Neck Pillow for Travel from Amazon for $34.97 (Save $15)
- Energizer MAX Ultra-Slim High-Speed Universal Portable Charger from Best Buy for $35.99 (Save $9)
- Tucano Travel Backpack for 15-Inch Laptop from Best Buy for $59.99 (Save $30)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones for $299.99 (Save $49.01)
- Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage from Amazon for $365.49 (Save $64.50)
- GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera from Best Buy for $449.99 (Save $50)
