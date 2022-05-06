Did your name make the list? Here are the most popular baby names in the US

Did your name make the list?

The Social Security Administration on Friday released its list of the most popular baby boy and girl names in the United States in 2021.

Liam has been parents’ top choice for baby boys for five years in a row and remained at the top of the list in 2021. It was followed by Noah, Oliver, Elijah and other popular picks.

Olivia was at the top of the list for popular girls' names, and it has “topped the list for three years,” according to a news release from the Social Security Administration . Olivia was followed by Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and other classic names.

“Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names,” the release added.

Theodore was ranked number 10 on the list of names for boys, the first time the name has made the top 10 list.

Here is the full list of the top 10 boys' and girls' names for 2021:

Boys:

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James William Benjamin Lucas Henry Theodore

Girls:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

The Social Security Administration, which began gathering the popular baby name lists in 1997, explained in the Friday news release that “At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card.”

The administration also released lists of the top five fastest rising names for boys and girls in 2021.

Boys:

Amiri Eliam Colter Ozzy Loyal

Girls:

Raya Wrenley Angelique Vida Emberlynn

Some of the names that decreased in popularity from 2020 to 2021 include Jaxtyn and Karsyn for boys, and Denisse and, unsurprisingly , Karen for girls.

