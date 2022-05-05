ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As states prepare to ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, will companies step in?

By Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Among questions emerging since Monday’s leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade is where corporations stand on covering abortion in their benefit plans.

The authenticity of the draft, which would pave the way for 22 states to ban abortions, was verified by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. But it said that the draft did not represent the court's final view .

In the days since, most major companies have not commented on whether their insurance plans will ensure access to abortion.

Tesla was an outlier. In its 2021 “Impact Report” released Friday, the company said it has been covering "travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek health-care services that are unavailable in their home state" since last year. Tesla couldn't immediately be reached to confirm that the policy includes abortion care.

USA TODAY reached out to other major companies including Microsoft, Oracle, Meta, Walmart and Disney. Microsoft declined to comment while the others did not respond to requests for comment.

Their silence shouldn’t be interpreted as a final decision, said Jen Stark, the incoming co-director of the Center for Business and Social Justice at Business for Social Responsibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0iPO_0fVMlXA100
Abortion-rights advocates confront anti-abortion advocates in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Wednesday. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Texas abortion law prompts some companies to act

When a Texas law took effect in September that banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, some companies acted within days to change their health coverage policies.

For instance, nine days after it took effect, Salesforce announced it would help relocate employees who were concerned about not having access to reproductive care in their state. One of Salesforce’s 16 offices is in Dallas.

Other companies with a large Texas-based workforce, such as Citi, acted months after the law went into effect. That now includes Amazon, which announced on Monday that it would cover up to $4,000 in travel expenses for nonlife-threatening medical treatments that include abortion.

But companies including Oracle and Charles Schwab that are headquartered in Texas haven't made any changes to their coverage. Neither company responded to requests for comment. Tesla is also headquartered in Texas.

'PEOPLE WILL TRAVEL': What overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for abortions across state lines

COMPANIES ACT ON ABORTIONS: What Citi's abortion policy means for companies as Supreme Court considers tighter restrictions

Will employer-based health insurance cover abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Companies were actively engaging in “what if” conversations ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, which isn’t expected to be released officially until June, said Stark, who is currently an executive at the Tara Health Foundation, a philanthropic organization aimed at improving health outcomes for women.

“This leak catalyzes a lot of the planning they were engaging in behind the scenes," Stark said. But some companies may be hesitant to act until the Supreme Court issues a final ruling given the possibility Roe v. Wade won't get overturned, she said.

Stark expects the majority of large companies to make changes in their internal benefits, adding that “it behooves them because this is going to become a talent, mobility and talent acquisition issue.”

"It will put pressure on companies because employees are going to be asking their companies whether it's covered," said Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor at Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, a research group at the University of California, San Francisco.

Employers should expect to hear from workers on the issue "whether or not they actually need the service or need their insurance to cover," she added. "It's more about the principle and about respecting all of their employees equally."

Do state laws apply to your company's plan?

At this point, companies are most likely assessing whether their insurance covers abortion procedures at all, said Laurie Sobel, associate director for women’s health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

'A REALLY SCARY TIME': Abortion rights protesters rally across U.S. after Supreme Court draft leak

WHICH STATES WILL BAN ABORTIONS?: If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's how abortion laws in each state will stand

Eleven states ban private insurance companies from covering abortions, with limited exceptions. Six states require it to be covered by private insurance.

However, most employer-based health insurance plans are self-funded, so they aren’t subject to state laws that ban or require abortion coverage, Sobel said. So employers have discretion over any abortion coverage in their health plan.

In 2019, some 3% of firms that offer health benefits excluded abortion coverage in at least some circumstances, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey. But it’s unclear how many cover abortions, Sobel added.

It could become problematic for employees whose plans cover fully cover abortions in one state but not in a neighboring state.

“Then the coverage is somewhat meaningless,” Sobel said, adding that employers need to take that into account as they review their policies, especially if they have employees in one of the 22 states that have restrictive abortion laws ready to go into effect if the Supreme Court draft opinion becomes official.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can f ollow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As states prepare to ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, will companies step in?

POPSUGAR

What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution. This reality has left people asking: Are abortions still legal right now? (Yes.) Should I stockpile Plan B? (It's not necessary to buy out your pharmacy, but maybe grab a pack or two.) And will the ruling affect my access to birth control? The answer to that is no, not directly; neither Roe nor Dobbs has anything to do with contraceptives, and no one's access will be immediately impacted. But there may still be reason for concern.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Philly

‘We’re Furious, We’re Stunned’: Pennsylvania Doctors Especially Concerned About Women’s Health If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Abortions are more heavily restricted in Pennsylvania than in New Jersey and Delaware. Doctors and leading medical groups are concerned about access being limited even further. Local Leaders Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade The ability to safely end a pregnancy has been a health care option for nearly 50 years. But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that option might depend on where you live. Many doctors believe that could be dangerous for women. The sign at Planned Parenthood Center City says “no judgment, just care.” It’s business as usual...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Amazon to pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for abortions as Supreme Court threatens Roe v Wade

Amazon has offered to pay its employees up to $4,000 in expenses to travel to get an abortion as the Supreme Court moves to dismantle Roe v Wade.The tech giant sent an email to staff on Monday, seen by Reuters, announcing that it will foot the bill if employees need to travel to other states to seek non-life-threatening medical treatments such as abortions.The benefit, which can be backdated to 1 January, applies if a treatment is not available within 100 miles (161 km) of an employee’s home and if virtual care is not possible.Amazon joins other large employers such...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

