Saint Paul, MN

Wild fan threw bra on the ice to celebrate Kirill Kaprizov hat trick

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Minnesota Wild fan threw a women’s undergarment to celebrate a hat trick a hat trick on Wednesday.

With the Wild squaring off against the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their first round playoff series, Kirill Kaprizov dumped in an empty netter at 12:52 of the third period for his third goal of the game.

As is tradition, hats that poured down on the ice to celebrate Kaprizov’s achievement at the Xcel Energy Center, but that’s not all: there was also a bra thrown out from the crowd.

Kirill Kaprizov’s hat trick was the first in Wild postseason history.
It was the final tally in a 6-2 win that evened the series.

Kaprizov, a 25-year-old Russian in his second season in the NHL, won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2020-21. This year, he notched 47 goals and 61 assists in the regular season.

Kaprizov’s hat trick was the first in Minnesota Wild postseason history.

Someone threw a bra on the ice for Kirill Kaprizov's hat trick last night.

The Wild and Blues are tied at one game apiece in the series. They face off Friday at 9:30 pm ET in St. Louis for Game 3.

