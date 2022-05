Warmer days are upon us, and hot girl summer is on its way. With the mini skirts and strapless bathing suits that come this time of year, unhealthy habits can start to arise with the pressure about our bodies, like falling into the cycle of restrictive eating and cheat days (or using the weekend to “cheat” with food) as a means of eating 100% “healthy” for the rest of the time. Moralizing our food and rewarding ourselves on one specific day by loading our bodies with foods we’ve been restricting has become normalized in mainstream diet culture and caused quite the disconnect between our minds and our bodies.

