ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This 'Transformer Table' can expand from the size of a desk to a dinner table that seats 12 — it's super versatile for my small apartment, especially with its expandable bench

By Amir Ismael
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wQh4_0fVMlHHd00

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxr2w_0fVMlHHd00
The Transformer Table configured with two panel inserts.

Amir Ismael/Insider

  • The Transformer Table is a 100% wood extendable table that can be resized and repurposed.
  • It can be set up as small as a one-person desk or as large as a 12-party dinner table.
  • The quality material and versatility make it the only dining table you'll likely ever need.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FVLa_0fVMlHHd00 Transformer Table Dining Set $2599.00 FROM TRANSFORMER TABLE Originally $4699.00 | Save 45%

One of the biggest conundrums of buying furniture when you're in a transitional life stage is finding items that work well for your current setup, but can still be repurposed in future spaces. Furniture that fits a studio in the city might look quite out of place when you buy a spacious home in the suburbs years later.

When I moved into my current apartment, I was tasked with finding a decent dining room table that wouldn't take up too much space in my tiny one-bedroom. Fortunately, before I got too far in my hunt, I received the Transformer Table to test out.

Turns out, it's hands-down the best table I could've put in my current apartment and any of my future homes.

The Transformer Table is a multifunctional extendable table that's designed to be used in all sized spaces. It can be set up as small as a personal desk (18" x 38") or a large table big enough for a 12-person dinner party (118" x 38").
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOUZb_0fVMlHHd00
Here's the Transformer Table set up as a personal desk with no inserts.

Transformer Table

The Transformer Table is made with 100% real wood — American Mahogany, Siberian Birch, Canadian Dark Oak, or Australian Acacia depending on the finish. I went with the American Mahogany for its rich, dark brown color.

My apartment is still too small to completely expand it, but this photo will give you an idea of how many people you can seat if you do have the space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A49ir_0fVMlHHd00
The Transformer Table at its full length.

Transformer Table

It takes just a few minutes to convert the table to include three panels. I can seat five people as is or eight people if I move the table off the wall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgxDg_0fVMlHHd00
It makes it easy to accommodate dinner guests without committing to having a full-sized table in your space all the time.

Amir Ismael/Insider

The versatility makes it the perfect table to live with long-term — not just the length of your lease. When it's time to upsize or downsize, you can easily repurpose it in your new space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMwjo_0fVMlHHd00
I shortened the Transformer Table to one panel for a more intimate size on Valentine's Day.

Amir Ismael/Insider

The Transformer Table is nothing like old extendable table you might have had at home growing up. The rails effortlessly glide when extending the table, which means any able-bodied person should have no issues converting the table to any length by themself.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOV1g_0fVMlHHd00
Each panel connects to another with these easy to use latches.

Amir Ismael/Insider

I store my table inserts in my hallways closet when they're not in use, but Transformer Table makes a Coffee Table that doubles as storage for the table inserts.

Although I prefer to keep the bench at the end of the table, it's also extendable just like the table. You can purchase the transformer table by itself, with one bench, or with two benches.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pr9on_0fVMlHHd00
The extension panels for the bench are conveniently stored inside the seat.

Amir Ismael/Insider

The bottom line

At $2,200 it's not the most affordable table on the market, but the solid wood construction makes it well worth the splurge. I don't have any doubts that the Transformer Table will stand the test of time, no matter what space I put it in.

$2599.00 FROM TRANSFORMER TABLE Originally $4699.00 | Save 45%

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The $7 Renter-Friendly Find That Instantly Created Extra Storage Space In My Kitchen — Without Any Drilling

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Keeping my small kitchen neat and organized seems like a never-ending journey. Just when I think I’ve made space for everything, something else pops up that needs a home. And yes, that’s even after scaling back my mug collection. Fortunately, not all hope was lost. In the time I’ve been renting my apartment, I’ve learned a few tricks to maximize the storage space in my kitchen, from adding a rack to my freezer to moving my spices to their very own container. However, the room still wasn’t conquered. I’m a huge fan of Command products and happened to have a few leftovers that I wasn’t sure what to do with. One of these products, the Command Caddy, saved the day in a way I hadn’t expected.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Spotted: Amazon Dining Room Chairs That Look So Similar to the High-End Ones in Harry Styles' House

It should come as no surprise that Harry Styles, sartorial icon and global pop star, broke the internet (literally and figuratively!) after Better Homes & Gardens released its newest cover story with him at the forefront. The exclusive story, which features plenty of spicy Harry photos as well as insight into his forthcoming album, also showcases the 26-year-old in the comfort of his home, surrounded by some items that you, too, can take home — at a fraction of the price.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Table#Furniture#Transformer#Dinner Party#The Transformer Table
BHG

Small Deck Furniture Ideas That Maximize Every Inch of Space

The summer months are made for outdoor entertaining, and seating for guests is essential. But don't fret if you have a small deck. There are simple furniture layouts, styles, and materials that can help maximize your deck space. How you arrange your small deck furniture can make or break the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

10 Over-the-Door Organizers for Your Bathroom That’ll Create Space Out of Thin Air

Bathrooms are one of the most trafficked spaces in the home, and keeping them in tip-top shape is of the utmost importance. How can you glide through your morning and evening routines if the products you need are cluttering up the counter? In small spaces, trying to find storage for everyday bathroom items almost becomes an intricate puzzle to solve. Fortunately, there are solutions that you might not have thought of. Maximizing storage is as easy as thinking up. Vertical space is gold, and between the walls and the door, chances are you’ve got plenty of space. These over-the-door space-savers will come in handy for clearing out clutter — whether it’s hair styling tools, towels and trinkets, or even dirty laundry.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why You Shouldn't Keep Your Kitchen Knives In A Wooden Block

Though there's an abundance of different kitchen tools and gadgets available for home cooks, there's one essential tool that most chefs and home cooks agree is absolutely crucial in any well-stocked kitchen — a good, sharp knife. While certain gadgets may help with particular tasks or speed up your prepping process, there's nothing that will level up your kitchen game as quickly as one of the best chef's knives and the important kitchen knife skills to handle it.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Basic Brown Vanity Becomes a Textured Teal Beauty for $85

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Deep and moody teal is a popular paint color choice for DIYs these days — especially for cabinetry. “This rich, luxurious peacock-y hue is that happy place between navy and hunter green,” writes Apartment Therapy contributor Arlyn Hernandez. Because it’s such a dark color, it’s perfect for anchoring a space, and it’s slightly more unexpected than black, dark gray, or navy without being overwhelming.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Insider

Insider

389K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy