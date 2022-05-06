This 'Transformer Table' can expand from the size of a desk to a dinner table that seats 12 — it's super versatile for my small apartment, especially with its expandable bench

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

The Transformer Table is a 100% wood extendable table that can be resized and repurposed.

It can be set up as small as a one-person desk or as large as a 12-party dinner table.

The quality material and versatility make it the only dining table you'll likely ever need.

One of the biggest conundrums of buying furniture when you're in a transitional life stage is finding items that work well for your current setup, but can still be repurposed in future spaces. Furniture that fits a studio in the city might look quite out of place when you buy a spacious home in the suburbs years later.

When I moved into my current apartment, I was tasked with finding a decent dining room table that wouldn't take up too much space in my tiny one-bedroom. Fortunately, before I got too far in my hunt, I received the Transformer Table to test out.

Turns out, it's hands-down the best table I could've put in my current apartment and any of my future homes.

The Transformer Table is a multifunctional extendable table that's designed to be used in all sized spaces. It can be set up as small as a personal desk (18" x 38") or a large table big enough for a 12-person dinner party (118" x 38").

The Transformer Table is made with 100% real wood — American Mahogany, Siberian Birch, Canadian Dark Oak, or Australian Acacia depending on the finish. I went with the American Mahogany for its rich, dark brown color.

My apartment is still too small to completely expand it, but this photo will give you an idea of how many people you can seat if you do have the space.It takes just a few minutes to convert the table to include three panels. I can seat five people as is or eight people if I move the table off the wall.The versatility makes it the perfect table to live with long-term — not just the length of your lease. When it's time to upsize or downsize, you can easily repurpose it in your new space.The Transformer Table is nothing like old extendable table you might have had at home growing up. The rails effortlessly glide when extending the table, which means any able-bodied person should have no issues converting the table to any length by themself.

I store my table inserts in my hallways closet when they're not in use, but Transformer Table makes a Coffee Table that doubles as storage for the table inserts.

Although I prefer to keep the bench at the end of the table, it's also extendable just like the table. You can purchase the transformer table by itself, with one bench, or with two benches.The bottom line

At $2,200 it's not the most affordable table on the market, but the solid wood construction makes it well worth the splurge. I don't have any doubts that the Transformer Table will stand the test of time, no matter what space I put it in.