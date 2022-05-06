ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian changed into another dress that belonged to Marilyn Monroe after the 2022 Met Gala

By Celia Fernandez
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram that she wore a second look that belonged to Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala.

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images/@kimkardashian/Instagram

  • On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared that she wore a second Marilyn Monroe look for the 2022 Met Gala.
  • The SKIMS founder posted pictures on Instagram of herself in the green hand-beaded dress.
  • Monroe wore the gown at the 1962 Golden Globes.

Kim Kardashian revealed she wore two looks that belonged to Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Met Gala .

On Friday, the SKIMS founder shared photos of herself wearing a green dress that Monroe wore to the 1962 Golden Globes.

"To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962," Kardashian captioned the photos on Instagram.

Monroe wore the hand-beaded Norman Norell dress when she won the Henrietta Award for world film favorite female.

Marilyn Monroe at the 1962 Golden Globes.

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In her caption, Kardashian said she also found the exact Golden Globe award that Monroe had won for her photo session. She stated that it was owned by the celebrity florist and her friend, Jeff Leatham.

"I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night," she said.

According to Vogue , Monroe's dress sold at a Christie's auction in 1999 for $96,000, and in 2018, the Golden Globe trophy sold at a different auction for a record-breaking $250,000.

Earlier in the night, Kardashian wowed when she arrived at the Met Gala red carpet in the iconic dress Monroe wore in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy .

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala.

Bettmann/Contributor/John Shearer/Getty Images

Kardashian was so committed to her Marilyn Monroe look that she even dyed her hair blonde. She said she was inspired to embrace the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme of the night by re-creating one of the most iconic moments in Monroe's life.

Kardashian told Vogue that when she first tried on the dress, people with gloves had to help her get it on because it was so delicate. She also said that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks just to make sure that she could squeeze into it.

"I was determined to fit in it," she told Vogue host La La Anthony.

Because the original dress was so fragile, Kardashian only wore it to walk up the famous Met steps before changing into a replica , which was also owned by the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum.

According to People , the Bob Mackie dress originally cost $12,000 and was purchased at an auction by Ripley's in 2016 for $4.81 million. It set the Guinness World Record for the most expensive dress sold at auction , according to Ripley's.

Representatives for Kardashian, Monroe, Leatham, and Heritage Auctions did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

