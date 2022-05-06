ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Gangnam Style' singer Psy says BTS made his 'wish come true' by hitting No. 1 on the chart after he failed to

By Palmer Haasch
 2 days ago
Psy and Suga recently collaborated on Psy's new single "That That."

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Psy said that BTS' chart success in the United States made one of his unfulfilled wishes come true.
  • He collaborated with BTS' Suga on his new single "That That," which Suga both featured on and produced.
  • Suga said that he had always been "grateful" for Psy and how he "paved the way for K-pop in the US."

Psy, the South Korean singer who garnered worldwide acclaim for his 2012 single "Gangnam Style," said that BTS made his "wish come true" with their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song, after he failed to notch the achievement previously.

The 44-year-old artist, whose full name is Park Jai-sang, recently released his ninth studio album "PSY 9th," marking the first time that he's released new music in five years. "That That," the album's main single, features another one of South Korea's biggest talents: producer and rapper Suga of BTS.

In a behind-the-scenes interview published on Psy's official YouTube channel about the single, Psy said that BTS' success in the United States, and on the US music charts in particular, fulfilled one of his longtime wishes after his explosive international success with "Gangnam Style."

"I was ranking 2nd on Billboard's Hot 100 for 7 weeks straight, thought I would get to 1st with my next song," Psy said in the video. "But it never came... so I was quite bitter."

"Wanted someone to reach 1st place," he continued. "BTS made my wish come true."

One of the most-viewed music videos of all time with 4.4 billion views on YouTube to date, Psy's "Gangnam Style" was one of the biggest hits of the 2010s. Despite its success, it — nor any of Psy's subsequent singles across the decade like "Gentleman" or "Daddy" — never reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

BTS' 2020 English-language single "Dynamite" debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart dated September 5, 2020 , making them the first South Korean group to top the chart. Months later, the group replicated the feat with the Korean-language single "Life Goes On," which debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated December 5.

BTS' Suga, whose full name is Min Yoon-gi, said in the interview clip that he had always been "grateful" for Psy, his industry senior.

"With 'Gangnam Style' he paved the way for K-pop in the US, that we were able to follow his footsteps with ease," Suga said during the interview.

Both artists spoke about their meteoric rises to fame in the United States, with Psy calling the post-"Gangnam Style" period in 2012 and 2013 a time where he was "at my happiest, but also the most anxious state." He said that when BTS began to have similar success in 2017, he knew that they would be experiencing a similar mix of emotions and was "rooting for them wholeheartedly."

That year, the group won their first "Top Social Artist" award at the Billboard Music Awards , which they've won each year since. They also made their US television debut with the single 'DNA" at that year's American Music Awards.

According to Suga, Psy was on his mind at the time as well.

"When we started gaining traction in the States in 2017, he was someone I really wanted to meet up with," he continued. "Thought it would be great to get some advice when I was going through a tough time."

Read the original article on Insider

