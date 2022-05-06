ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning anticipate ‘urgent’ Maple Leafs in Game 3

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUsGv_0fVMjldj00
"BOLTS" is spelled out on the seats with fan-giveaway cheer signs as the stage is set before the doors open Friday at Amalie Arena for Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between the the Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. The series is tied at one game apiece. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Lightning coach Jon Cooper might feel back at home wandering the halls at Amalie Arena, but he’s not necessarily relaxing with home-ice advantage.

The first-round series between Tampa Bay and Toronto, tied at one game apiece, moves to Amalie Arena for the next two games, starting with Game 3 tonight at 7:30.

Tampa Bay is 12-6 all-time in playoff series when splitting the opening two games, 2-5 when starting the series on the road.

“We can’t come back here, our team, and sit here and say just because we have the crowd behind us now that we can take a breath and exhale and say we’re going to be OK,” Cooper said Friday. “That will be shame on us if that’s the attitude we have coming into tonight’s game.”

Cooper said he expects “one heck of an urgent Toronto team” after the Lightning beat the Leafs 5-3 Wednesday in Game 2. Toronto won Game 1, 5-0.

“Usually, these odd-numbered games, Games 3 and Games 5, in series are pretty pivotal games,” Cooper said. “This one is not as pivotal as a Game 5, but pretty darn close.”

Cooper and his coaching staff have the last line change for the next two games, which will allow them to create favorable matchups after the Maple Leafs send their players on to the ice during stoppages in play.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said he expects his team to get some tough matchups, especially when NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews (60 regular-season goals) and Mitch Marner are on the ice. But he believes the Leafs can maintain an edge over the Lightning on faceoffs.

“Offensive, defensive faceoffs, that can help you,” Keefe said. “Generally speaking, most teams are always going to want their offensive people coming out for offensive faceoffs. So you have a pretty good sense of who’s coming over the boards for them. And so you can put out the line you want in that case.

“And then if they don’t put them out, then that’s a bit of a win, too, since their best people aren’t going out there. ... That’s where I think the defensive team can get the edge a little bit. We’ll look to use that.”

Anticipated lineups

Lightning

Forwards:

Ondrej Palat-Steven Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn-Brayden Point-Anthony Cirelli

Ross Colton-Nick Paul-Brandon Hagel

Pat Maroon-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Corey Perry

Defensemen:

Victor Hedman-Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh-Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev-Cal Foote

Goaltenders:

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Maple Leafs

Forwards:

Michael Bunting-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0fVMjldj00

William Nylander-John Tavares-Ondrej Kase

Ilya Mikheyev-David Kampf-Alex Kerfoot

Pierre Engvall-Colin Blackwell-Jason Spezza

Defensemen:

Morgan Rielly-Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin-TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano-Justin Holl

Goaltenders:

Jack Campbell

Erik Kallgren

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

