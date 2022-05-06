Lightning anticipate ‘urgent’ Maple Leafs in Game 3
TAMPA — Lightning coach Jon Cooper might feel back at home wandering the halls at Amalie Arena, but he’s not necessarily relaxing with home-ice advantage.
The first-round series between Tampa Bay and Toronto, tied at one game apiece, moves to Amalie Arena for the next two games, starting with Game 3 tonight at 7:30.
Tampa Bay is 12-6 all-time in playoff series when splitting the opening two games, 2-5 when starting the series on the road.
“We can’t come back here, our team, and sit here and say just because we have the crowd behind us now that we can take a breath and exhale and say we’re going to be OK,” Cooper said Friday. “That will be shame on us if that’s the attitude we have coming into tonight’s game.”
Cooper said he expects “one heck of an urgent Toronto team” after the Lightning beat the Leafs 5-3 Wednesday in Game 2. Toronto won Game 1, 5-0.
“Usually, these odd-numbered games, Games 3 and Games 5, in series are pretty pivotal games,” Cooper said. “This one is not as pivotal as a Game 5, but pretty darn close.”
Cooper and his coaching staff have the last line change for the next two games, which will allow them to create favorable matchups after the Maple Leafs send their players on to the ice during stoppages in play.
Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said he expects his team to get some tough matchups, especially when NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews (60 regular-season goals) and Mitch Marner are on the ice. But he believes the Leafs can maintain an edge over the Lightning on faceoffs.
“Offensive, defensive faceoffs, that can help you,” Keefe said. “Generally speaking, most teams are always going to want their offensive people coming out for offensive faceoffs. So you have a pretty good sense of who’s coming over the boards for them. And so you can put out the line you want in that case.
“And then if they don’t put them out, then that’s a bit of a win, too, since their best people aren’t going out there. ... That’s where I think the defensive team can get the edge a little bit. We’ll look to use that.”
Anticipated lineups
Lightning
Forwards:
Ondrej Palat-Steven Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn-Brayden Point-Anthony Cirelli
Ross Colton-Nick Paul-Brandon Hagel
Pat Maroon-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Corey Perry
Defensemen:
Victor Hedman-Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh-Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev-Cal Foote
Goaltenders:
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Maple Leafs
Forwards:
Michael Bunting-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner
William Nylander-John Tavares-Ondrej Kase
Ilya Mikheyev-David Kampf-Alex Kerfoot
Pierre Engvall-Colin Blackwell-Jason Spezza
Defensemen:
Morgan Rielly-Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin-TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano-Justin Holl
Goaltenders:
Jack Campbell
Erik Kallgren
