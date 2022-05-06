Cat killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pet is dead after a house fire in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the home in the 1000 block of Mound Street just after 1:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The assistant fire chief on scene told 2 NEWS a couple of cats were recovered from the home, one died.

Crews have not found anyone inside the house. The homeowner is an elderly person and their location is not known at this time.

The house is not a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been made known at this time.

