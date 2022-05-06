Here are the weekly Bowling and Pool scores

Ubly Pub finished second in the Sunday Traveling Pool League. (Felicia Schulte/Courtesy Photo)

The Sunday Traveling Pool League Banquet was held on April 23. Port Hope Hotel 1, consisted of Leroy Pleiness, Tim Hatch, Jeff Mosey, Steve Volmering, Gary Cooper, Garth Popour, Bill Watts, John Woodward, Brian Hatch, and Bill Capling, won the league.

Ubly Pub finished second. Pictured are: Brian Schmidlin, Tara Schmidlin, Dennis Sadro, Dennis Schulte, Jason Glaza, Felicia Schulte, and Rob Booms. Not pictured: Casey Sadro, Gregg Kent, Josh Clark, and Nick Booms.

The doubles shoot-off winners were Leroy Pleiness and Brian Hatch from Port Hope Hotel 1, Steve Schave and Tom Lanfear from Port Hope Hotel 2, and Denns Schulte and Casey Sadro from Ubly Pub.