ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubly, MI

Here are the weekly Bowling and Pool scores

By Tribune Staff Reports
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgtmN_0fVMiJE800
Ubly Pub finished second in the Sunday Traveling Pool League. (Felicia Schulte/Courtesy Photo)

The Sunday Traveling Pool League Banquet was held on April 23. Port Hope Hotel 1, consisted of Leroy Pleiness, Tim Hatch, Jeff Mosey, Steve Volmering, Gary Cooper, Garth Popour, Bill Watts, John Woodward, Brian Hatch, and Bill Capling, won the league.

Ubly Pub finished second. Pictured are: Brian Schmidlin, Tara Schmidlin, Dennis Sadro, Dennis Schulte, Jason Glaza, Felicia Schulte, and Rob Booms. Not pictured: Casey Sadro, Gregg Kent, Josh Clark, and Nick Booms.

The doubles shoot-off winners were Leroy Pleiness and Brian Hatch from Port Hope Hotel 1, Steve Schave and Tom Lanfear from Port Hope Hotel 2, and Denns Schulte and Casey Sadro from Ubly Pub.

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

State track qualifiers announced

Qualifiers for next week’s FHSAA Track and Field State Championships were announced Saturday and several Citrus County athletes will be making the trip to the University of Florida in Gainesville. The Class 1A finals will be held Wednesday and four Seven Rivers Christian athletes will be competing. Sixth-grader Jurisah...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP SOFTBALL: Coeur d'Alene scores a soggy league title

POST FALLS — It took three days, but the Coeur d’Alene Vikings finally got to celebrate on Saturday. Coeur d’Alene beat Post Falls 8-4 in the first game of a 5A Inland Empire League softball doubleheader Saturday morning at Post Falls High, clinching the league title for the Vikings for the first time since 2016.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ubly, MI
Ubly, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Talk Media

Alexandra Bruno Advances to States For CSC Track and Field in Shot Put

Coral Springs Charter’s Alexandra Bruno is headed back to the State Championship following her performance in Regionals on Thursday. Bruno finished third in the shot put after coming in second during Districts. Caleb Makovsky, Jeremyah Illsaint, Brock Wilson, and Michael Snow ran in the 4 x 100 relay and came in 11th while placed in the top five in the long jump.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
822
Followers
534
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy