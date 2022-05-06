Heat Advisory issued for Borden, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Crane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet EXTENDED PERIOD OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR SOUTH PARK...SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS...AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES A warm, dry, and windy weather pattern will persist through much of this upcoming week. The strongest winds, lowest humidities, and most persistent critical fire weather conditions will occur from Park County eastward across the Palmer Divide area. This area will see dangerous fire weather conditions overnight tonight, with strong, gusty winds between 45 and 60 mph developing late tonight and continuing into Monday. Areas from Denver to the north and east will see less persistent strong winds, but potential for critical fire weather conditions this week. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK....THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS...AND PALMER DIVIDE AREA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216 and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect until 9 pm Monday, with the most significant conditions late tonight through Monday. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, with the strongest winds late tonight into Monday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent today, and as low as 9 percent on Monday. Poor humidity recovery tonight to between 30 and 40 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly and would be difficult to control. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.

