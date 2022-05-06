Cass County Jail joins four other's nationwide in use of R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E initiative for inmates

Authorities in Alabama have said that a correctional officer who disappeared with an inmate on Friday share a “special relationship”.Vicky White, 56, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, vanished with inmate Casey Cole White, 38, on their way to a non-existent court appearance last Friday.“Investigators received information from inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between Director White and inmate Casey White. That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means,” the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement...
