Thursday ‘Family Night’ will offer reduced rates for children. – This month marks the third anniversary of Sensorio, an art exhibit dedicated to the “intersection of art, technology, and nature.” Nestled among the rolling hills of Paso Robles, artist Bruce Munro’s massive Field of Light offers an other-worldly immersive walk-through experience, with over 58,000 stemmed spheres illuminating the landscape. It is the world’s largest exhibit of work by the British artist and is entirely powered by solar.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO