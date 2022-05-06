ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Campbell, Grant, Kenton, Pendleton by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at...

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Western Pendleton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Hardy, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Frost Advisory issued for Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
Frost Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Warren and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches across lower elevations, with 3 to 6 inches over passes and in the mountains. * WHERE...Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall from this evening through early Monday morning.
JUDITH BASIN COUNTY, MT
Frost Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Warren and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Warren and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/02 AM 4.4 1.9 2.3 11-12 MINOR 09/03 PM 4.1 1.6 2.3 10-11 MINOR 10/03 AM 4.1 1.6 2.0 11 MINOR 10/04 PM 3.9 1.4 2.0 10 NONE 11/05 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 9 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County, both Atlantic Ocean side of the county as well as portions of the county along eastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate to severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and neighborhoods. Numerous roads will likely be closed. Large breaking waves will result in dangerous swimming conditions, beach erosion and possible damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 PM 6.3 1.7 3.1 1 NONE 09/03 AM 8.0 3.4 3.6 1 MODERATE 09/04 PM 7.2 2.6 3.5 1 MINOR 10/04 AM 7.9 3.3 3.4 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 7.2 2.6 3.2 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 7.2 2.6 2.6 1 MINOR NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 PM 3.5 1.5 2.1 6 MODERATE 09/05 AM 4.1 2.1 2.5 5 MODERATE 09/05 PM 4.0 2.0 2.6 4-5 MODERATE 10/06 AM 4.2 2.2 2.6 4 MODERATE 10/06 PM 3.9 1.9 2.4 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.7 1.7 2.2 4 MODERATE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 PM 4.9 1.9 2.8 5 MINOR 09/03 AM 5.4 2.4 3.0 4 MODERATE 09/04 PM 5.4 2.4 3.2 4 MODERATE 10/04 AM 5.4 2.4 3.0 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.0 2.0 2.6 4 MODERATE 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 4 MINOR
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
Frost Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Wind Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle on east west roadways. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast to South winds 25 to 30 mph or greater with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Driving may be difficult on east west oriented roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
Dust Advisory issued for Elko, Eureka, Lander by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko; Eureka; Lander The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Lander County in north central Nevada South central Elko County in northeastern Nevada Northwestern Eureka County in north central Nevada * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 145 PM PDT, a dust channel in central Lander County, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Satellite detected. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. Roadways most affected will be SR-305 from Battle Mountain to Austin, portions of SR-306 from Beowawe to Austin, and I-80 from Dunphy east to the Carlin tunnels. Locations impacted include Carlin, South Fork, Crescent Valley, Pine Valley, Dunphy, Beowawe, Lee, Grass Valley, Jiggs, Emigrant Pass, Palisade, Mount Tenabo, Mule Canyon Reclamation Project, Antelope Valley, Emigrant Mine and South Area Mine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest and south central New Mexico, most of the Gila wilderness, and most of El Paso county. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is possible over southern zones along the International Border. Critical fire weather conditions can be expected with a Red Flag also in effect.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches in the valleys up to mountain passes, and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall from this evening through early Monday morning.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT

