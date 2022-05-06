Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko; Eureka; Lander The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Lander County in north central Nevada South central Elko County in northeastern Nevada Northwestern Eureka County in north central Nevada * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 145 PM PDT, a dust channel in central Lander County, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Satellite detected. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. Roadways most affected will be SR-305 from Battle Mountain to Austin, portions of SR-306 from Beowawe to Austin, and I-80 from Dunphy east to the Carlin tunnels. Locations impacted include Carlin, South Fork, Crescent Valley, Pine Valley, Dunphy, Beowawe, Lee, Grass Valley, Jiggs, Emigrant Pass, Palisade, Mount Tenabo, Mule Canyon Reclamation Project, Antelope Valley, Emigrant Mine and South Area Mine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Comments / 0