Anderson County, TN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east Tennessee. For your...

alerts.weather.gov

Williamson Source

WEATHER- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 183 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 235 PM CDT THU MAY 5 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-017-021-037-039-043-055-077-081-083-085-099-101-103- 111-113-117-119-125-135-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189- 060200- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0183.220505T1935Z-220506T0200Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 10:43:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 415 AM EDT. Target Area: Gallia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio West Virginia Ohio River At Point Pleasant affecting Gallia and Mason Counties. For the Ohio River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River At Point Pleasant. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, The Addison, Blaville Road in Ohio is flooded and low lying areas surrounding Point Pleasant and vicinity are flooded due to backwater. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 40.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 41.2 feet on 01/28/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Clay and Wilkin Counties. In North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 10 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/02 AM 4.4 1.9 2.3 11-12 MINOR 09/03 PM 4.1 1.6 2.3 10-11 MINOR 10/03 AM 4.1 1.6 2.0 11 MINOR 10/04 PM 3.9 1.4 2.0 10 NONE 11/05 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 9 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches across lower elevations, with 3 to 6 inches over passes and in the mountains. * WHERE...Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall from this evening through early Monday morning.
JUDITH BASIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County, both Atlantic Ocean side of the county as well as portions of the county along eastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate to severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and neighborhoods. Numerous roads will likely be closed. Large breaking waves will result in dangerous swimming conditions, beach erosion and possible damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 PM 6.3 1.7 3.1 1 NONE 09/03 AM 8.0 3.4 3.6 1 MODERATE 09/04 PM 7.2 2.6 3.5 1 MINOR 10/04 AM 7.9 3.3 3.4 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 7.2 2.6 3.2 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 7.2 2.6 2.6 1 MINOR NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 PM 3.5 1.5 2.1 6 MODERATE 09/05 AM 4.1 2.1 2.5 5 MODERATE 09/05 PM 4.0 2.0 2.6 4-5 MODERATE 10/06 AM 4.2 2.2 2.6 4 MODERATE 10/06 PM 3.9 1.9 2.4 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.7 1.7 2.2 4 MODERATE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 PM 4.9 1.9 2.8 5 MINOR 09/03 AM 5.4 2.4 3.0 4 MODERATE 09/04 PM 5.4 2.4 3.2 4 MODERATE 10/04 AM 5.4 2.4 3.0 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.0 2.0 2.6 4 MODERATE 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 4 MINOR
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Warren and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches in the valleys up to mountain passes, and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall from this evening through early Monday morning.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 14:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. For the Neosho River...including Oswego...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River at Oswego. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:38 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 7.7 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Oswego 17.0 20.5 Sun 12 pm CD 9.6 8.0 8.1
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Warren and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Elko, Eureka, Lander by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko; Eureka; Lander The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Lander County in north central Nevada South central Elko County in northeastern Nevada Northwestern Eureka County in north central Nevada * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 145 PM PDT, a dust channel in central Lander County, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Satellite detected. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. Roadways most affected will be SR-305 from Battle Mountain to Austin, portions of SR-306 from Beowawe to Austin, and I-80 from Dunphy east to the Carlin tunnels. Locations impacted include Carlin, South Fork, Crescent Valley, Pine Valley, Dunphy, Beowawe, Lee, Grass Valley, Jiggs, Emigrant Pass, Palisade, Mount Tenabo, Mule Canyon Reclamation Project, Antelope Valley, Emigrant Mine and South Area Mine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Clay and Wilkin Counties. In North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 10 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening and again Sunday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO

