Report: Raiders Trying To Hire Patriots National Scout Brandon Yeargan

BOSTON (CBS) — The Raiders’ GM came from the New England Patriots. So did their head coach. So did three of his assistants.

Unsurprisingly, then, the Raiders are looking to make another addition to their staff from New England’s, this time with national scout Brandon Yeargan.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Friday that the Raiders are “working toward” hiring Yeargan away from the Patriots.

Yeargan has worked with the Patriots for nine years, spending three seasons as a national scout and five years as an area scout. Previously, Yeargan spent two seasons at the University of North Carolina in recruiting while also working with the offensive coaching staff.

Already this offseason, the Raiders hired Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, who brought assistants Mick Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo and Bo Hardegree with them. Additionally, former Patriots assistant Jerry Schuplinski is on McDaniels’ offensive coaching staff, and former Patriots assistant Patrick Graham is on the defensive coaching staff.