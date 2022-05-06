ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Report: Raiders Trying To Hire Patriots National Scout Brandon Yeargan

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuTfB_0fVMgcIt00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Raiders’ GM came from the New England Patriots. So did their head coach. So did three of his assistants.

Unsurprisingly, then, the Raiders are looking to make another addition to their staff from New England’s, this time with national scout Brandon Yeargan.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Friday that the Raiders are “working toward” hiring Yeargan away from the Patriots.

Yeargan has worked with the Patriots for nine years, spending three seasons as a national scout and five years as an area scout. Previously, Yeargan spent two seasons at the University of North Carolina in recruiting while also working with the offensive coaching staff.

Already this offseason, the Raiders hired Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, who brought assistants Mick Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo and Bo Hardegree with them. Additionally, former Patriots assistant Jerry Schuplinski is on McDaniels’ offensive coaching staff, and former Patriots assistant Patrick Graham is on the defensive coaching staff.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Could the Green Bay Packers Bring Back a Familiar Tight End?

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Arrest warrant issued for former Texas Longhorns, Seahawks star Earl Thomas

Former Seahawks, Ravens and Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas is eyeing an NFL return but legal trouble in Texas might make that extremely unlikely. Once upon a time, former Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas was thriving as part of the Seattle Seahawks‘ vaunted Legion of Boom and one of the best safeties in the NFL. However, after a brief and relatively tumultuous tenure with the Ravens, he has been trying to make a comeback to the league.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Boston, MA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Wilkinson

Baker Mayfield is one of the major reasons why the Cleveland Browns have transformed themselves from being a long-time laughingstock in the NFL into one of the most electrifying teams in the league. Here, though, our focus is going to be on Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Wilkinson. In case...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Recruiting#American Football#Cbs#Gm#The New England Patriots#Sports Illustrated
Distractify

What Is Sage Steele's Net Worth? The Anchor Is Suing ESPN

Sage Steele is an iconic woman who has found major success in the sports world. The talented anchor first started her career as a sports reporter for WSBT-TV in South Bend, Ind., in 1997. Since then, Sage has been on fire with landing various gigs, including SportsCenter daytime coverage of the NBA Finals in 2012 and 2013.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Pete Carroll Talks Potential QB Trade: Fans React

After trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks have seemed content to enter the 2022 season with an unproven player at quarterback. Drew Lock and Geno Smith will battle for the starting role. However, neither quarterback has shown they have what it takes to compete at a level that would get the Seahawks into playoff contention.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Antonio Brown Makes Controversial Colin Kaepernick Comments: Fans React

Antonio Brown didn't hold back when discussing Colin Kaepernick during an interview with This Is 50. For starters, Brown made it known that he didn't really want to talk about Kaepernick because he hasn't played football since 2016. "Colin Kaepernick not AB. Colin Kaepernick not even from the hood," Brown...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
Yardbarker

QB Named Steelers Worst Draft Pick, WR Named Their Best

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from the 2022 NFL Draft with seven rookies added to their roster, but who was their best and worst picks? According to one set of grades, the Steelers made the right move with a wide receiver, but double-dipping on a position wasn't the right call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy