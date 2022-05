After putting his fans in “First Class,” Jack Harlow has finally touched down at his destination. The rapper’s second studio album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, is now out on all platforms, just a couple of weeks after its latest single topped the Billboard Hot 100. The album also features lead single “Nail Tech,” and the previously leaked Drake collab “Churchill Downs.” The project, which features a track titled “Dua Lipa,” also boasts appearances from Lil Wayne, Pharrell, and Justin Timberlake. Earlier in the week, Harlow teased the album with a trailer of sorts featuring Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel titled “Friday.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO