Trophy spread next to Tiger Woods’ golf course asks $6.5M

By Zachary Kussin
 2 days ago

Call it a home in one.

A California residence located one block from the just-redesigned Tiger Woods Hay Golf Course in affluent Pebble Beach has listed for $6.5 million, its listing brokerage told The Post.

More than three bedrooms across 2,500 square feet and 1.57 acres, the home offers the rare chance to live near some real household names — if not catch glimpses of them. Pebble Beach, an oceanside community on California’s central coast, has been home to Clint Eastwood — as well as a travel destination for names including Justin Timberlake and Toby Keith — according to Media Drum. You might just even see Tiger Woods himself.

Located at 1471 Riata Road , listing images show a charming single-story spread with beamed cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, a large eat-in kitchen and floor-to-ceiling doors that lead outside.

The Pebble Beach spread looks out to the Pacific and nearby mountains.
mediadrumimages/Manny Espinoza
The home spreads across a single level.
mediadrumimages/Manny Espinoza
A patio has room for dining al fresco.
mediadrumimages/Manny Espinoza
An ocean-view terrace comes complete with a fire pit.
mediadrumimages/Manny Espinoza
The newly redesigned Tiger Woods Hay Golf Course is a block away from the home.
EPA

Outside there’s an ocean-view terrace with a fire pit, a separate patio for outdoor dining, a waterfall and a Bocce court. Outside, the new owners can also get views of nearby mountains and forests.

The property was remodeled in 2007.

Tom Bruce, of The Agency, has the listing.

