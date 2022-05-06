Trophy spread next to Tiger Woods’ golf course asks $6.5M
Call it a home in one.
A California residence located one block from the just-redesigned Tiger Woods Hay Golf Course in affluent Pebble Beach has listed for $6.5 million, its listing brokerage told The Post.
More than three bedrooms across 2,500 square feet and 1.57 acres, the home offers the rare chance to live near some real household names — if not catch glimpses of them. Pebble Beach, an oceanside community on California’s central coast, has been home to Clint Eastwood — as well as a travel destination for names including Justin Timberlake and Toby Keith — according to Media Drum. You might just even see Tiger Woods himself.
Located at 1471 Riata Road , listing images show a charming single-story spread with beamed cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, a large eat-in kitchen and floor-to-ceiling doors that lead outside.
Outside there’s an ocean-view terrace with a fire pit, a separate patio for outdoor dining, a waterfall and a Bocce court. Outside, the new owners can also get views of nearby mountains and forests.
The property was remodeled in 2007.
Tom Bruce, of The Agency, has the listing.
