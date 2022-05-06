ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins’ Casey DeSmith done for Rangers series after surgery

By Peter Botte
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Rangers are expected to see more of Louis Domingue as their first-round playoff series shifts to Pittsburgh for Game 3 on Saturday.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said goalie Casey DeSmith will miss the remainder of the postseason after undergoing core muscle surgery Friday morning.

DeSmith departed the Penguins’ triple-overtime victory in Game 1 during the second extra session.

With regular-season starter Tristan Jarry sidelined with a broken foot, Domingue relieved DeSmith and made 17 saves in the series opener before Evgeni Malkin netted the game-winner in triple overtime. The 30-year-old Domingue allowed five goals on 40 shots in the Rangers’ 5-2 victory in Game 2 at the Garden.

Sullivan has said Jarry is day-to-day, but the All-Star netminder didn’t participate in Pittsburgh’s optional practice on Friday. Alex D’Orio was recalled from the AHL to back up Domingue in Game 2.

Penguins’ onslaught in Game 3 exposes disturbing Igor Shesterkin trend

For the second time in their series against the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins have managed to find the back of the net at least four times after destroying the Rangers in a 7-4 Game 3 victory at home Saturday night. New York netminder Igor Shesterkin, widely considered the best goalie this season, was broken down by the Penguins, who scored four goals right out of the gate to go up 4-1 at the end of the first period.
Penguins Uphill Battle, Game 3: Lines, Preview & Odds vs New York Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers Round One series is tied 1-1. Teams that win the first game and teams that win multiple overtime games have great odds of winning the series. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins face an uphill battle with their third goalie in net, possibly missing one of their middle-six wingers and top-pair defenseman and a great goalie in the opposing net.
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh and New York square off with series tied 1-1

LINE: Rangers -123, Penguins +103; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the previous matchup 5-2.
FOX Sports

Penguins bring 2-1 series lead into game 4 against the Rangers

LINE: Rangers -116, Penguins -104; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 7-4. Evan Rodrigues scored two goals in the victory.
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Rangers vs. Penguins Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 5/7/2022

It’s a tied series now as home-ice advantage switches to Pittsburgh as the Penguins will host the Rangers for games three and four. Game one was a very exciting game as the Penguins ended up winning in triple overtime, even after having to resort to their third-string goaltender, Louis Domingue. The Rangers took over game two pretty convincingly with a 5-2 victory. Who will take the series lead as the Penguins take back home-ice advantage? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction and pick.
Yardbarker

Rickard Rakell Returns to the Ice for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have not had Rickard Rakell on the ice for the last two games after leaving Game 1 following a vicious hit from a New York Rangers defender. However, the Penguins got some good news while they prepare for Game 4, with Rakell returning to the ice to work with coaches. Pittsburgh had the day off while they rest in preparation for another game against the Rangers, but Rakell skated in the morning as he continues to prepare for a return.
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Keys to Success in Game 3 vs. Penguins

The New York Rangers evened their best-of-seven first-round series versus the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-2 win in Game 2 on May 5. Unlike in the first game of the series, the Rangers took care of business during regulation to prevent a consecutive game from being decided in a potential multi-overtime. Despite not having regulars Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Lindgren in the lineup, they did not appear to miss a beat as Dryden Hunt and Justin Braun stepped in after being healthy scratches for Game 1.
ClutchPoints

Rangers’ Gerard Gallant reveals reason behind shocking pull of ‘MVP’ Igor Shesterkin vs. Penguins

The New York Rangers endured a disastrous first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling behind 4-1 in the opening frame. It was a first period to forget for MVP candidate and superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who surrendered the four goals on just 15 total shots. After the woeful opening period for Shesterkin, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant opted to pull the star goalie, replacing him with Alexandar Georgiev in hopes of shifting the momentum. After the game, Gallant opened up on his decision to replace Shesterkin with Georgiev in Saturday’s Game 3 loss, via ESPN.
