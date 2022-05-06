Penguins’ Casey DeSmith done for Rangers series after surgery

The Rangers are expected to see more of Louis Domingue as their first-round playoff series shifts to Pittsburgh for Game 3 on Saturday.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said goalie Casey DeSmith will miss the remainder of the postseason after undergoing core muscle surgery Friday morning.

DeSmith departed the Penguins’ triple-overtime victory in Game 1 during the second extra session.

With regular-season starter Tristan Jarry sidelined with a broken foot, Domingue relieved DeSmith and made 17 saves in the series opener before Evgeni Malkin netted the game-winner in triple overtime. The 30-year-old Domingue allowed five goals on 40 shots in the Rangers’ 5-2 victory in Game 2 at the Garden.

Sullivan has said Jarry is day-to-day, but the All-Star netminder didn’t participate in Pittsburgh’s optional practice on Friday. Alex D’Orio was recalled from the AHL to back up Domingue in Game 2.