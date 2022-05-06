ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston University President Cites Inflation Concerns Ahead Of Largest Tuition Increase In 14 Years

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htaQr_0fVMgMNN00

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston University’s president says inflation is his “greatest immediate concern” ahead of the school’s largest tuition increase in over a decade.

In a letter to staff on Friday, President Robert A. Brown said the university is “caught in an inflationary vise between the institutional pressures and the impact on our students and their families.” Tuition is set to rise 4.25%, the largest increase in 14 years, to $61,050 for the 2022-23 academic year.

“This increase does not keep pace with the current national rate of inflation and cannot fully offset the increased costs of University operations or fund salary increases that would fully mitigate the effects of inflation on the families of faculty and staff,” Brown wrote. “I also am mindful that our students and their families are affected by our increases and by inflation.”

Tuition rose 3% the previous year. Brown did say the university had its best fundraising year ever in 2021, bringing in $225 million, and is on course to exceed that amount this year.

UMass also announced last month it is hiking tuition across all campuses for the first time in three years following a pandemic pause.

“We don’t get a break at UMass because we’re facing another endemic problem of hyper-inflation, and that’s going to hit us in many regards,” Board of Trustees Chair Robert Manning said about the 2.5% increase. “It’s going to increase the cost of our debt financing. It’s going to increase food costs at all of our campuses. It’s going to increase labor costs and energy costs, and it’s really going to be another difficult period where we’re going to have to be very fiscally responsible to get through this.”

Record-high inflation is putting a strain on Americans’ wallets. CBS News reports prices have been rising at their fastest pace in 40 years – hitting 8.5% year over year in March.

Comments / 12

mocomike
2d ago

So he’s saying the government is responsible for this increase, isn’t the government the lender of these loans? Hmmm 🤔

Reply(1)
5
keep it real..
2d ago

..if everyone just follows the democrats plan to turn black or LGBTQ Or be here illegally your all set… but if you’re a working American you’re getting screwed….FACT…

Reply(3)
3
Related
KHON2

At these US colleges everyone works and there’s no tuition

Work colleges, which require students to work in return for paying either no or relatively low tuition, are one way to address this problem. There are currently nine universities in the U.S. that meet the federal requirements needed to be designated as work colleges.
COLLEGES
Money

Crypto for College: Students at This School Can Now Pay Their Tuition in Bitcoin

Some college students just got a new way to make their tuition payments: cryptocurrency. Bentley University, a private institution with roughly 5,000 students in Waltham, Massachusetts, announced Tuesday that it is now accepting cryptocurrency for tuition payments. The school says it is partnering with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to accept bitcoin, ethereum and USD Coin, which is a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.
WALTHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#University President#College#Umass#Board Of Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu Says ‘Strong Plan’ In Place For Mission Hill School Students And Teachers After Shutdown

JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) — About 200 students who go to Mission Hill K-8 School in Jamaica Plain now have to find a new school for the fall. On Thursday night, the Boston School Committee voted to shutter the school following an investigation by a law firm that found instances of bullying and sexual misconduct among students had been going on for years and was largely unreported by school leaders. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she thinks it’s best for the building to close. “I know this is a really difficult time for so many of our families. We have a strong plan...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts COVID-19 cases rising, but doctors aren't alarmed

BOSTON — Massachusetts reported its highest one day COVID-19 case count Thursday sine early February, data released from the Department of Public Health showed. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported an additional 4,376 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest one day case number reported since February 3.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

113,000 Borrowers Approved for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

The US Department of Education announced at the end of April that more than 113,000 borrowers have been approved for $6.8 billion in loan forgiveness thanks to interim changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. This initiative to help public servants qualify for student loan debt forgiveness began in...
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 3,836 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 6.63%

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,836 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. There were 17 additional deaths reported. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has now jumped to 6.63%. Friday is the highest rate since January 31 when it was 6.63%. Currently, there are 567 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 47 patients currently in intensive care. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,638,144. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,198. There were 73,464 total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy