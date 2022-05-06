ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hilarious false alarm revealed after stray lion reported in Kenya

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206cpn_0fVMgG5100

Three Kenyan wildlife officers responding to a report of a lion on the loose were shocked to discover that the king of the jungle was actually just a realistic image on a shopping bag.

A farm hand in the village of Kinyana near the Mount Kenya National Park sounded the alarm after noticing what he thought was a lion outside his employer’s home, the BBC reported .

The homeowner had placed some avocado tree seedlings in the bag – which bears the striking likeness of a big cat – and placed it in a hedge to stop them drying out, according to the outlet.

Local chief Cyrus Mbijiwe said that although there had been no recent reports of stray lions, locals had complained that some of their livestock had gone missing.

“We treated the incident with a lot of caution and seriousness. We first ensured everyone was safe then wildlife officials investigated and discovered that it was a bag,” Mbijiwe told the BBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvapK_0fVMgG5100
The homeowner had placed some avocado tree seedlings in the bag and placed it in a hedge to stop them drying out.
Instagram/@kenyawildlifeservice

When the homeowner returned, she was told about the sighting and was advised to enter her home on the other side of the hedge, so she didn’t immediately realize her bag sparked the panic.

When the wildlife team checked more closely, they realized that the seemingly cowardly lion was just an image.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgYSI_0fVMgG5100
The bag bears the striking likeness of a big cat.
Instagram/@kenyawildlifeservice

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

With species under threat, orphaned rhinos in South Africa have baby for 1st time

To learn more including how to support the rhinos, click here. Conservationists in South Africa are on a mission to save rhinos. The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in South Africa, which is the largest orphan rhino sanctuary in the world, is home to more than 100 orphaned rhinos. The center cares for many of these majestic creatures, which are impacted by poaching.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Muck in to help nesting birds during UK heatwave, says RSPB

The RSPB is urging the public to get their hands dirty this weekend and create mud pies to help endangered birds such as house martins, swifts and swallows get enough sludge to build their nests. A nine-day mini-heatwave is hitting the UK, which coincides with the return of migratory birds...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowardly Lion#Lions#Big Cat#Kenyan
BBC

Flying insects in Kent decline by more than 70%, study finds

The number of flying insects in Kent has fallen by more than 70 percent since 2004, a survey has found. The Bugs Matter project, led by the Kent Wildlife Trust and Buglife, asked people to count the number of squashed insects on their car number plates. It found a 71.5...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Trophy hunter kills Botswana's biggest 'tusker' elephant with ivory weighing 200lb after paying $50,000 for the 'privilege' - sparking fury from country's former president

A professional trophy hunter shot and killed the largest 'tusker' elephant in Botswana after paying $50,000 to join a hunt. Botswanan hunter Leon Kachelhoffer claims he killed the big tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory, on the country's northern border with Namibia. The elephant was in its early-50s...
ANIMALS
Vice

4 Men Gang-Raped, Killed and Ate a Protected Monitor Lizard

Forest officials in India are investigating four men who gang-raped, killed, cooked and ate a monitor lizard in one of India’s most protected forest reserves. It was the only monitor lizard in the park. The incident took place on March 29 at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, in the western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy