Hilarious false alarm revealed after stray lion reported in Kenya

Three Kenyan wildlife officers responding to a report of a lion on the loose were shocked to discover that the king of the jungle was actually just a realistic image on a shopping bag.

A farm hand in the village of Kinyana near the Mount Kenya National Park sounded the alarm after noticing what he thought was a lion outside his employer’s home, the BBC reported .

The homeowner had placed some avocado tree seedlings in the bag – which bears the striking likeness of a big cat – and placed it in a hedge to stop them drying out, according to the outlet.

Local chief Cyrus Mbijiwe said that although there had been no recent reports of stray lions, locals had complained that some of their livestock had gone missing.



“We treated the incident with a lot of caution and seriousness. We first ensured everyone was safe then wildlife officials investigated and discovered that it was a bag,” Mbijiwe told the BBC.

The homeowner had placed some avocado tree seedlings in the bag and placed it in a hedge to stop them drying out. Instagram/@kenyawildlifeservice

When the homeowner returned, she was told about the sighting and was advised to enter her home on the other side of the hedge, so she didn’t immediately realize her bag sparked the panic.

When the wildlife team checked more closely, they realized that the seemingly cowardly lion was just an image.