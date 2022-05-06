ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Loren Brovarnik is pregnant 8 months after giving birth

By Caroline Blair
 2 days ago

“90 Day Fiancé” star Loren Brovarnik is expecting her third child with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik — just eight months after welcoming their second .

Loren posted photos to Instagram Friday revealing her baby bump alongside Alexei and their sons, Shai, 2, and Asher, 8 months, who were born in April 2020 and August 2021, respectively.

“Happy Early Mother’s Day 💕,” the pregnant reality star, 33, began her caption. “We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!”

Loren shared that she and Alexei, also 33, are “going to wait” to learn the sex of their baby-to-be, but regardless, they are “so overjoyed” to expand their family.

“Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!” she concluded.

Loren called the pregnancy a “shock.”
Loren told “Entertainment Tonight” that her latest pregnancy was “quite a shock to say the least,” adding, “While we’re entering a whole new chapter, I’m very excited. … I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified, I am. But nothing we can’t handle.”

Alexei, for his part, joked that he is both “excited and scared,” admitting that having “three kids under the age of 3 is no joke.”

The Brovarniks will soon be parents to three little ones.
They met during Loren’s Birthright trip to Israel and married during Season 3 of the TLC show in 2015. They continued their journey on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,” 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk” and their own spinoff, “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.”

Kimberly Cleveland
2d ago

This is one of my favorite couples yes keep having those beautiful babies congratulations to you both🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉

Diane Frere Cooper
2d ago

WOW...Congratulations to you both. Praying for a healthy baby girl, or another Boy. God Bless You all ❤️

Ruth P.
2d ago

Let her have a quiver full! God has truly blessed her with a wonderful husband and beautiful children

