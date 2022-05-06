ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband demands she disable cameras on Montana ranch

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qf5O5_0fVMgEJZ00

Brandon Blackstock filed official documents demanding ex-wife Kelly Clarkson disable the security cameras on their Montana ranch where he’s been staying.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the talk show host, 40, has been forced to turn off the 13 cameras set up throughout the property. The request doesn’t specify exactly why Blackstock wants them disabled.

“Kelly Blackstock shall forth with turn off all web-cams, trail cams, and any other security cameras at (the address) which are now approximately 13 in total,” the order states.

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer will also have to send proof to Blackstock’s attorneys that she disabled the equipment and, “specify how that was accomplished.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0DhU_0fVMgEJZ00
Blackson is looking to kill the camera’s on Clarkson’s property.
Getty Images

Sources for The Blast say the request is simply about privacy, as Clarkson currently has access to video and images of who comes and goes on the property. They added that  the cameras are pointed at the exterior of the ranch and that none of them are on the inside of the property.

Clarkson kept the former couple’s Montana ranch in their settlement, though Blackstock, 45, is allowed to live there until June 1 and must cough up $12,500 a month for rent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEEo4_0fVMgEJZ00
Blackstock is allowed to stay in Clarkson’s home until June 2022.
Michael Buckner

Perhaps he can take it out of his $115,000 per month spousal support from the singer, who will pay off her ex until January 2024.

Clarkson — currently based in Los Angeles — reportedly was granted primary custody of their two children — daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5 — while Blackstock will have the kids one weekend a month.

Comments / 56

Coleen Tara Kennedy
2d ago

It is her ranch, not his...whats he worried about? Is he stealing....pathetic excuse for a man! Grow up Blackstock!

Reply(3)
66
Swyomicia Kallaway
1d ago

that is her own Ranch she own the property and land .. he go ask his ex a property and land..she paid with her flow money in her own hands

Reply
12
Ken Groves
2d ago

He should be evicted from that ranch that's hers not his hes nothing but a sorry excuse for a man

Reply(1)
47
Related
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson shares emotional engagement story in heartwarming post

Kelly Clarkson is always there to cheer others on and her popular chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, does just that throughout the week. What's more, the program's official Instagram account often posts uplifting stories to brighten up people's days, and the latest one was too sweet. Kelly and her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's latest American Song Contest outfit is her most stylish yet

Kelly Clarkson has been seriously impressing with her outfit choices on American Song Contest since the show started at the end of last month. The award-winning singer ensured all eyes were on her on Monday night, as she stepped out in a patterned mini dress that cinched in at the waist, and featured a statement zip.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson mesmerizes fans with 'Kellyoke' cover of Harry Styles song

Kelly Clarkson has amazed us again with her powerhouse voice. The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer belted out a beautiful cover of Harry Styles' 2019 song "Falling" during her "Kellyoke" segment on Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Clarkson slowly started the first verse. While dressed in a...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Page Six

Kim Kardashian posts PDA pics with her ‘late nite snack’ Pete Davidson

Someone check on Kanye. Kim Kardashian shared new photos of herself cozying up next to boyfriend Pete Davidson via Twitter and Instagram on Monday. “Late nite snack,” the reality star, 41, cheekily captioned the pics, taken during a pizza dinner date with the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28. The pair — who have been dating since October 2021 — appeared lovey-dovey as Davidson planted a kiss on Kardashian’s cheek in one of the photos. They also stared affectionately into each other’s eyes in another. It appears the images were taken shortly after the two made their public debut as a couple, seeing as the Skims...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Financial World

Justin Bieber BANNED FOR LIFE from Ferrari!

Justin Bieber banned for life from Ferrari: the Canadian singer will no longer be able to buy cars of the Italian supercar brand. Bieber was punished in this way because he parked his Ferrari 458 purchased in 2015 leaving it unattended for two weeks and even forgetting where it was.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Billy Ray Cyrus + Estranged Wife Tish Issue Statement About Divorce: ‘We Will Always Be Family’

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of nearly thirty years, Tish Cyrus, have issued a statement after the news that she has filed for divorce — again. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they tell People in a joint statement through a representative. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To 20 Years Of Marriage: ‘Two Bathroom Sinks & A Lot Of Kissing’

Julia Roberts has an Oscar, three children, and an adoring husband, but none of it has come easily, and now she’s revealing how they’ve made it last for over 20 years. Julia married Daniel Moder on July 4, 2002, and she says they’ll celebrate their twentieth anniversary with “more kissing” according to an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. It turns out that Julia and Danny’s secret to relationship success is simple but important. “Two bathroom sinks and a lot of kissing,” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Page Six

103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy