ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Ghislaine Maxwell able to get visitors, removed from solitary

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwy78_0fVMgCY700

Notorious sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is finally able to get prison visits after being removed from her nearly two-year “torture” in solitary confinement, according to one of her brothers.

Ian Maxwell, 66, told the Telegraph that his 60-year-old sister is sharing a cell with other inmates in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) after being moved into the general population.

“I am finally going to be able to see Ghislaine,” he said of his sister, who faces up to 55 years in prison after being convicted of trafficking girls for late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Apart from a few seconds of snatched conversation I had with her at the bar of the court, we have not had any meaningful interactions,” said the brother, who supported the twisted socialite throughout her trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIJxS_0fVMgCY700
Maxwell is now part of the general population at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJ0o0_0fVMgCY700
Maxwell pictured alongside her lawyers in court.
AP

His sister had been in the Brooklyn lockdown’s segregated housing unit since her arrest in July 2020, where she has said she was “tortured and abused” in “inhumane” conditions.

She was kept under the highest security to avoid any chance of meeting a fate similar to her ex-lover Epstein, who killed himself in August 2019 while awaiting trial on similar serious sex charges.

Any fear her family has about her safety mixing with other inmates is nothing compared to the ordeal of knowing she was in solitary, her brother said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323Zy2_0fVMgCY700
Maxwell’s siblings Christine, Isabel and Kevin leaving court in December 2021.
Gregory P. Mango

“There are dangers in it but she has come out of … that torture she has suffered,” Ian Maxwell told the UK paper.

“She finally has access to things she has not had for almost two years, starting with human company. The prison guards were told not to talk to her.

“She has had no human interaction; she has had no human company,” he claimed, saying his sister “has kept her head held high and I admire her determination.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjSos_0fVMgCY700
A courtroom sketch of Maxwell during her trial.
REUTERS

Ghislaine Maxwell recently lost her appeal to have her conviction tossed, and faces up to 55 years in prison at sentencing, which is slated for next month.

Still, her ever-loyal brother claimed that the locked-up madam’s once-close friends have only disowned her because of “cancel culture.”

“There are nasty internet trolls out there continuing to lead a lynch mob against her,” Ian Maxwell claimed of his sister, part of a horrific child-sex scandal that also led to Britain’s Prince Andrew losing all his royal titles .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2qgl_0fVMgCY700
Maxwell and Epstein in an undated photo.
US District Court for the Southe

The middle son of Queen Elizabeth II settled with his accuser in February. “He accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” a statement at the time said. “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein.”

Maxwell was convicted in Manhattan federal court in December of trafficking underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from the 1990s to the early 2000s.

Four victims testified at the trial, sharing horrific details about their sexual abuse at the hands of Epstein after they had been lured into his orbit by Maxwell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cntK_0fVMgCY700
Maxwell, seen above in court, has been in solitary confinement for two years.
REUTERS

A spokesperson for the prison would only confirm that Maxwell was still “currently housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) Brooklyn.”

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, the Bureau of Prisons does not discuss information on any individual inmate’s conditions of confinement to include housing quarters,” the spokesperson told The Post.

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I thank God for my life’: Melissa Lucio is granted 11th-hour stay of execution by Texas appeals court

Melissa Lucio has been granted an 11th-hour stay of execution, just 48 hours before she was about to be put to death for a crime she says she didn’t commit.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution early on Monday afternoon and ordered the trial court to consider new evidence in her case after multiple experts cast doubt on her 2008 conviction and calls to save her grew from human rights advocates, celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Amanda Knox, and both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers.Lucio, who has spent the last 14 years on death row...
U.S. POLITICS
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alabama corrections officer and inmate on the run had a prior relationship

Authorities in Alabama have said that a correctional officer who disappeared with an inmate on Friday share a “special relationship”.Vicky White, 56, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, vanished with inmate Casey Cole White, 38, on their way to a non-existent court appearance last Friday.“Investigators received information from inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between Director White and inmate Casey White. That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means,” the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Confinement#Prison Guards#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Telegraph#Getty Images Maxwell#Ap
The Independent

Jail official visited inmate in prison months before escape

An Alabama sheriff said Wednesday that a jail official visited a murder suspect in prison before helping him escape last week and that her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time. “We have confirmed that there were visits and that there was communication between the two of them when he was in prison and she was still working here,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. He said the prison visits indicate the the two had some type of a relationship for possibly up to two years before the escape. The visits occurred after the inmate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New video shows Alabama murder inmate escaping with prison guard as manhunt continues

A newly released surveillance video shows an Alabama corrections officer helping an inmate serving a 75-year sentence in escaping from the prison.The police have now confirmed that the officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White — who disappeared together almost a week ago — shared a “special relationship”.The video shows the two leaving the jail on 29 April as the officer holds the door open for Mr White who can be seen in handcuffs and shackles.Ms White was supposed to transport the inmate from the Lauderdale County Jail, police said.Investigators have now launched a search for Vicky White, 56,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Couple Sentenced for Conspiring to Subject Mother and Her Daughters to Forced Labor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nery A. Martinez Vasquez, 54, and Maura N. Martinez, 54, both of Shasta Lake, California, were both sentenced on Monday for conspiring to subject three victims to forced labor, a crime to which the defendants had previously pleaded guilty. Vasquez was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and Martinez was sentenced to three years in prison. Both defendants were also sentenced to three years of supervised release and a fine of $25,000. The couple was also required to pay $300,000 in restitution to seven total victims. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert for the Eastern District of California made the announcement.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Complex

Melissa Lucio’s Execution Halted 2 Days Before Scheduled Lethal Injection So New Evidence Can Be Presented to Court

Just two days before her scheduled death by lethal injection, a Texas court has halted Melissa Lucio’s execution for the death of her 2-year-old daughter. Per the Texas Tribune, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals halted the execution, which was planned for Wednesday. The case has been remanded to the trial court, which means there’s potential for her to get a retrial that could find her innocent in the death of her daughter, Mariah Alvarez. Lucio’s case will now go to a lower court so that her lawyers can present new evidence that they claim proves her innocence.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy