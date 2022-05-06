Ghislaine Maxwell able to get visitors, removed from solitary

Notorious sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is finally able to get prison visits after being removed from her nearly two-year “torture” in solitary confinement, according to one of her brothers.

Ian Maxwell, 66, told the Telegraph that his 60-year-old sister is sharing a cell with other inmates in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) after being moved into the general population.

“I am finally going to be able to see Ghislaine,” he said of his sister, who faces up to 55 years in prison after being convicted of trafficking girls for late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Apart from a few seconds of snatched conversation I had with her at the bar of the court, we have not had any meaningful interactions,” said the brother, who supported the twisted socialite throughout her trial.

Maxwell is now part of the general population at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. AFP via Getty Images

Maxwell pictured alongside her lawyers in court. AP

His sister had been in the Brooklyn lockdown’s segregated housing unit since her arrest in July 2020, where she has said she was “tortured and abused” in “inhumane” conditions.

She was kept under the highest security to avoid any chance of meeting a fate similar to her ex-lover Epstein, who killed himself in August 2019 while awaiting trial on similar serious sex charges.

Any fear her family has about her safety mixing with other inmates is nothing compared to the ordeal of knowing she was in solitary, her brother said.

Maxwell’s siblings Christine, Isabel and Kevin leaving court in December 2021. Gregory P. Mango

“There are dangers in it but she has come out of … that torture she has suffered,” Ian Maxwell told the UK paper.

“She finally has access to things she has not had for almost two years, starting with human company. The prison guards were told not to talk to her.

“She has had no human interaction; she has had no human company,” he claimed, saying his sister “has kept her head held high and I admire her determination.”

A courtroom sketch of Maxwell during her trial. REUTERS

Ghislaine Maxwell recently lost her appeal to have her conviction tossed, and faces up to 55 years in prison at sentencing, which is slated for next month.

Still, her ever-loyal brother claimed that the locked-up madam’s once-close friends have only disowned her because of “cancel culture.”

“There are nasty internet trolls out there continuing to lead a lynch mob against her,” Ian Maxwell claimed of his sister, part of a horrific child-sex scandal that also led to Britain’s Prince Andrew losing all his royal titles .

Maxwell and Epstein in an undated photo. US District Court for the Southe

The middle son of Queen Elizabeth II settled with his accuser in February. “He accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” a statement at the time said. “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein.”

Maxwell was convicted in Manhattan federal court in December of trafficking underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from the 1990s to the early 2000s.

Four victims testified at the trial, sharing horrific details about their sexual abuse at the hands of Epstein after they had been lured into his orbit by Maxwell.

Maxwell, seen above in court, has been in solitary confinement for two years. REUTERS

A spokesperson for the prison would only confirm that Maxwell was still “currently housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) Brooklyn.”

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, the Bureau of Prisons does not discuss information on any individual inmate’s conditions of confinement to include housing quarters,” the spokesperson told The Post.

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy