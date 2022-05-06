ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Marmaduke’ on Netflix, Miserable Kiddie Fodder Featuring Pete Davidson As The Voice of a Troublemaking Dog

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34y2aC_0fVMg9zB00

Aficionados of old-school newspaper comic strips, undiscerning children, and drool connoisseurs take note, Marmaduke is back, now in animated form, on Netflix. For those not in the know, a Marmaduke primer: He’s an extra-giant Great Dane who’s been the star of a comic since 1954, and you’ll marvel at how its artists and creators have managed to stretch a single joke – hey wow look at the large animal – into roughly 24,800 single-panel gags during its 68-year run (and counting). The apparently deathless joke became a live-action movie in 2010, when the voice of Owen Wilson spewed from between the blabbering dog’s CGI lips. And now, a fully animated feature streams before us, the dog’s voice provided by Pete Davidson in the same tone he likely used to give the production company his direct-deposit information. But is it funny? Our comprehensive assessment will determine and answer to that, surely the most vital question of our times.
MARMADUKE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: Marmaduke belongs to the Winslow family, who just can’t control their dog. In this iteration, he seems to be a pretty normal-sized Great Dane (I once knew a 175-pounder), but is constantly in trouble, so that still makes him the equivalent of what, about 20 delinquent chihuahuas? He’s locked in the house for Billy’s birthday party, because the grilled meats, bouncy castle and trampleable attendees are at risk. There’s an incident with a bee that causes Marmaduke to smash out the window and fall in the swimming pool and flood the entire neighborhood with so much water, in order for the known laws of physics to apply in this reality, the dog must possess the velocity and density of an asteroid and the pool, the capacity of Lake Titicaca. And if you laughed at “Lake Titicaca,” congratulations, but your vulnerability to the low-bar comedy of “Titicaca” still doesn’t guarantee your entertainment as this movie’s potential audience.

As this crap always goes in the 21st century, especially when screenwriters have zero original ideas, the pool incident was captured on video and goes viral, making Marmaduke famous. The “world’s greatest dog trainer” (Brian Hull) sees Marmaduke as his latest challenge and convinces the Winslow family to not only let him teach the dog to be obedient, but also enter him in a competitive dog show with a million-dollar prize. The family loves their dog despite his faults, especially young Billy (Terry Douglas), who puts on his 10-gallon hat and saddles up on Marmaduke just like Bronco Henry would. But the dad, Phil (David Koechner), isn’t against exploiting the pup so he can buy a fancy sports car. So they hand Marmaduke’s leash over to the conceited jerk dog trainer.

Normally, a movie like this would fill the run time with hijinks upon hijinks and then conclude with the competition, but no, this one features TWO competition sequences. The first arrives at the end of the first act, and is worth a little descriptive detail so you know what you’re getting into. Here goes. There’s a cretinous Afghan hound named Zeus (J.K. Simmons) who wins all these things, and isn’t above manipulating his competition into achieving failure. Case in point, Marmaduke. Zeus talks our gullible protagonist into eating several smorgasbords right before the show begins, and just as the trainers parade the dogs in front of 500 attendees, Marmaduke gets the ol’ rumbleguts, animated like he swallowed a python and it’s still alive and kicking in there. He’s farting up a storm. It is clear: Marmaduke has a desperate load to relinquish. DUKEY DEFCON 1. The nearest receptacle is the grand-prize cup so he takes aim and unleashes a green nuclear poo mushroom cloud that has members of the crowd either scampering away from the fallout zone, passing out or vomiting in their hats – just how Marmaduke creator Brad Anderson drew it up back in ’54, no doubt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5JYY_0fVMg9zB00
Photo: One Cool Animation, Andrews McMe

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Remember how Garfield was animated and Odie was a real dog? Dunno about you, but I’m still boiling-hot with rage over that one. Also, there hasn’t been this much fart-based fodder in a piece of content since Son of Stimpy .

Performance Worth Watching: Searching for something, anything worth watching in this movie is akin to digging a corn kernel out of – well, you know.

Memorable Dialogue:

Sex and Skin: None.

Our Take: Marmaduke makes Scoob! look like Old Yeller . It’s bottom-of-the-barrel-at-the-dog-park feculence. It has all the charm of an overflowing ashtray. The animation is cheap-looking and the screenplay has no jokes. It peaks with the fart-fallout sequence and lets us sit in that lingering stinkcloud for the remaining 45 minutes. It’s a miserable, empty and utterly forgettable experience. It’s hot, wet, stinking, flaming, moronic, sleep-inducing garbage. It is a bad movie. Do not watch it.

We should be offended by the film’s cynical notion that children will be entertained by anything featuring talking animals who possess functional anuses. Sure, grade-schoolers can be obsessed with gastrointestinal comedy, but trash content like this just talks down to them; children are emotionally sophisticated, and Pixar not only proved that, but banked its commercial and creative empire on it. Marmaduke is so awful, I’m tempted to philosophize: Perhaps, like good and evil, light and darkness, yin and yang, Pixar wouldn’t exist without its aesthetic counterpoint. Case in point.

Will you stream or skip the regrettable kiddie fodder #Marmaduke on @netflix ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) May 7, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Our Call: Woof. SKIP IT.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koechner
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Pete Davidson
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's son Jack is his double in rare photo

Actor Johnny Depp is currently embroiled in a trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, with the court case being televised across the globe. Before the Hollywood star was married to Amber, he was in a 14-year relationship with French singer Vanessa Paradis with whom he shares two children, his daughter Lily-Rose, 22, and son Jack, 20.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Lady Gaga's Ex-Fiancé Testified During The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial, Reveals Advice He Gave The Aquaman 2 Star About Dating Super Famous People

Progressing through its third week of action, the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is as fascinating as it always has been. The latest development in the history between the Aquaman 2 star and her ex-husband harkens back to Heard’s breakup with billionaire Elon Musk, and how she felt during that very public split. It was a heartbreak that prompted her former agent and ex-fiancé of Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, to give Amber Heard some specific advice about dating super famous people, which was recently revealed to the public.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michael Bay: Sony ‘Had No Faith’ in ‘Bad Boys,’ Claimed ‘Two Black Actors Don’t Sell Overseas’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Bay’s “Bad Boys” movies are one of his signature action franchises, but the director said the studio did not have faith in the project because of a misguided belief that Black actors don’t attract international audiences. Sony Pictures was behind “Bad Boys,” which paired Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami narcotics detectives. The action movie opened in 1995. “Sony didn’t believe in the movie, because two Black actors don’t sell overseas,” Bay recently told Entertainment Weekly. “They had no faith in it. I was watching James Cameron’s ‘True Lies’ and I’m...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy