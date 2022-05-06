ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Sen. Orrin Hatch’s funeral services held in Salt Lake City

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4Rfh_0fVMedG200

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Funeral services for the late Utah Senator Orrin G. Hatch will be held on Friday in downtown Salt Lake City.

Hatch will be honored with a memorial service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Institute of Religion at the University of Utah.

Hatch received the honor of lying in state at the Utah State Capitol earlier this week on Wednesday, where the public was invited to pay their respects.

Hatch was the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history. He died on April 23 in Salt Lake City at the age of 88.

His funeral will be live-streamed for public viewing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

National leaders pay tribute to Orrin Hatch at funeral

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – National leaders, public faces, and family members of Orrin G. Hatch came together this afternoon to honor the life of Utah’s longest-serving Senator.  The funeral service featured accolades from U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, former Senator […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orrin Hatch
Person
Jesus Christ
ABC4

KFC offering ‘Buckquet’ of chicken for Mother’s Day

(ABC4) – This spring, KFC is partnering with Proflowers to grant customers a deliciously perfect Mother’s Day gift. This year, spice up your usual flower arrangement by surprising mom with the chicken franchise’s Kentucky Fried Buckquet.  According to KFC, this DIY floral arrangement, once assembled, is one part fried chicken, one part fresh flowers.  To […]
RESTAURANTS
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

State won't confirm rumors, but signs point to massive Cache Valley chicken extermination due to avian flu

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to correct a statement attributed to Bailee Woolstenhulme, public information officer for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. Contrary to a the original version of the article, Woolstenhulme did not confirm that one of two avian flu outbreaks in Cache Valley was at a "commercial" facility, stating only that it was at a "farm."
LEWISTON, UT
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Downtown Salt Lake City#The University Of Utah#Republican
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Why are there giant concrete arrows in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Mysterious large concrete arrows are littered across Utah with many wondering what they are. These giant arrows are usually found in obscure locations. To understand the purpose of these arrows, you have to go back to the 1920s when aviation was first becoming widespread.  There was no radio communication back then so […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

South Jordan Police searching for woman suspect of fraud

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The South Jordan Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of fraudulent activities.  The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a drive-thru service. She appears to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored top.  Authorities […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy