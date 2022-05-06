Sen. Orrin Hatch’s funeral services held in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Funeral services for the late Utah Senator Orrin G. Hatch will be held on Friday in downtown Salt Lake City.

Hatch will be honored with a memorial service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Institute of Religion at the University of Utah.

Hatch received the honor of lying in state at the Utah State Capitol earlier this week on Wednesday, where the public was invited to pay their respects.

Hatch was the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history. He died on April 23 in Salt Lake City at the age of 88.

His funeral will be live-streamed for public viewing.

