Carli Hammond crowned Miss Salinas Valley Fair 2022

FRESNO (CBS13) — The skeletal remains of 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson of Fresno were found this week near Shaver Lake, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Tomlinson was reported missing on December 3, 2021 after she did not return from a shopping trip. Crews began searching for Tomlinson, checking the Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Park due to Tomlinson being an avid hiker who frequented these areas. Unfortunately, crews were never able to find Tomlinson or her car. On May 2, the Sheriff’s office received a report of an abandoned 2002 Honda Civic near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek Roads east of Shaver Lake. Upon checking the license plate, they discovered that the car belonged to Tomlinson. It was believed that the car had been covered in snow throughout the winter which is why it wasn’t found sooner. Due to this discovery, around 20 Search and Rescue members were deployed to the area to continue the search for Tomlinson. On May 4, Search and Rescue members found bones in an area of rough terrain about half a mile away from where they discovered Tomlinson’s car. The bones were taken to the Coroner’s Office where Tomlinson’s identity was confirmed via dental records on May 6. No foul play was suspected.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO