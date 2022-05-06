One person injured in stabbing on Carroll Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD aggravated assault detectives are investing three shootings in the early morning hours Sunday that sent four people to area hospitals. Two of the victims, a man and a woman, showed up at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis on their own around 3 a.m. Police have not confirmed the location of the shooting, but were led to believe it may have occurred on West 38th Street.

