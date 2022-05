Last month, the L.A. City Council adopted the findings and plans for constructing a park under the Sixth Street Bridge, also known as the Sixth Street Viaduct . According to these plans , the Sixth Street Park, Arts, River, and Connectivity Project—or PARC will be built underneath and adjacent to the Sixth Street Viaduct. The city is proposing to dedicate exactly 13 acres of recreational space.

