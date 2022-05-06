Bowmanstown Borough Council

Voters in Bristol have voted to scrap their elected mayor position in a referendum on the way the city is run.The referendum was held 10 years after Bristol switched to a mayor and cabinet model of local governance.In the vote 56,113 people opted for a committee system, with 38,439 preferring to continue with an elected mayor, on a turnout of 28.6%.The result is likely to be ratified at an extraordinary meeting of the full council on May 24.The mayoral model has proven a disaster for Bristol – too much power at the whim of one individualMark WestonLabour’s Marvin Rees will...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO