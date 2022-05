New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on men in the United States to imagine that how they would feel if they had no bodily autonomy, during an impassioned defence of abortion rights.“I would like to speak to America’s men for one minute,” Ms Gillibrand said on Thursday in Washington DC. “Imagine you do not have authority over your own body for 10 months... I don’t think a man in America could actually imagine not having control of his body, his bodily functions, what happens to him, and what life would be like for 10 months.”Ms Gillibrand’s remarks came just...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO