The Pocono Center of the Arts presentation of Broadway at the Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Stroudsburg, PA was held on Sunday May 1st.Photo by Paparazzi Paul. A gargantuan gathering of art lovers and musical theater affectionados assembled at TheTerraview facility that is located on the grounds of The Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Stroudsburg, PA on Sunday May 1st to experience the wonders of the Broadway Stroudsmoor event that was presented by The Pocono Center for the Arts as part of their Mainstage Concert Series. The luxurious atmosphere the venue created enhanced the enjoyability of the event as chairs began to fill with the anticipation of those who entered the space. Local dignitaries mingled with the growing crowd as they shared their excitement for what was to come while voicing their support for The Pocono Center for the Arts and the programs they provide to the public and their endeavors to establish a permanent structure so they can do even more for the local artistic community.

