The Norfolk Tides (14-15) lost to the Nashville Sounds (19-9), 1-0, Saturday night. Tides starter Grayson Rodriguez pitched strong with Adley Rutschman as his catcher. To start, Rodriguez allowed the first batter of the game to reach with a single, but immediately picked him off. He walked the second batter he faced but induced an inning-ending double play. In the second, he settled in striking out the side. He went on to retire eight in a row until he walked Jonathan Davis to lead off the fourth inning.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO